Tottenham chiefs are predicting that a £133,779-per-week member of Ange Postecoglou's squad will leave before deadline day, with the player now holding "positive" talks to depart Spurs.

Tottenham's summer clear out continues

So far, Postecoglou, chairman Daniel Levy and technical director Johan Lange have moved to restructure the squad by agreeing a host of outgoings.

Eric Dier, Ryan Sessegnon, Japhet Tanganga and Ivan Perisic were the first to leave N17, after their contracts expired, while Spurs also moved to terminate Tanguy Ndombele's deal one year before it was meant to run out.

The Frenchman moved back to his homeland on a free to OGC Nice, with Wales international defender following him soon afterward, completing a £10 million switch back to Leeds United in the Championship.

After a year of speculation surrounding his future, midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg joined Marseille on a season-long loan which will become permanent next summer. Bryan Gil and Alejo Veliz completed loan moves away themselves most recently, to Girona and Espanyol respectively, with Postecoglou sticking true to his suggestion that players will be sold this summer.

"We need change. Change has to happen," said Postecoglou on revamping the Tottenham squad this summer. "You can’t want to alter your course and expect the same people are going to be on that. It’s just not going to happen.

"We’ve had two windows and we’ve had some development of players, for sure, but when I say we’ve still got a long way to go, that’s what I’m talking about. It’s impossible to say you’re going to have drastic change and yet expect everyone to be on that journey."

Sergio Reguilon is also set to leave Tottenham in the coming weeks, with the left-back attracting some interest from Man United, among other sides like Juventus. This week, reports of a potential exit for striker Richarlison have greatly intensified too.

Richarlison Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Premier League 28 11 4 FA Cup 2 0 0 EFL Cup 1 1 0 via Transfermarkt

The Brazil international finished last season as the club's second top scorer in all competitions behind Son Heung-min, scoring 12 goals, but Spurs' pursuit of a talismanic new striker to replace Harry Kane has cast Richarlison's future in doubt - amid interest from Saudi Arabia.

Tottenham chiefs predict late Richarlison exit after positive talks

That is according to The Boot Room, who also write that Tottenham expect Richarlison to leave as the player holds "positive" talks over a move to Saudi.

It won't be an easy operation for PIF, though, as it is believed Spurs are demanding £60 million for the South American, who they signed for that same amount from Everton two summers ago.

On a reported £133,779-per-week (The Sun), the 27-year-old could even be replaced by Bournemouth star Dominic Solanke or Brentford striker Ivan Toney. Some media outlets have claimed that Spurs are plotting bids for both Solanke and Toney in the coming weeks, coming after Postecoglou confirmed Tottenham are actively pursuing a new striker.