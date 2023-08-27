Highlights Tottenham are among the Premier League clubs interested in signing Andrea Cambiaso, who can play in multiple positions.

Spurs are currently focused on strengthening in areas other than full-back, with a new winger on their agenda and a potential move for Brennan Johnson from Nottingham Forest.

Despite interest from other clubs, Spurs are in the race for Cambiaso, but Juventus may be reluctant to let him go..

Tottenham Hotspur are now in the race to sign Juventus defender Andrea Cambiaso, who is being targeted by a whole host of Premier League clubs, according to reports from Italy.

What's the latest Tottenham transfer news?

Tottenham left-back Sergio Reguilon is now a target for Manchester United, having not featured for the north Londoners since April 2022, meaning Ange Postecoglou may have to think about bringing in additional reinforcements at full-back.

However, Spurs are seemingly more focused on strengthening in other areas for the time being, with a new winger on the agenda, and there is a growing chance they win the race for Nottingham Forest's Brennan Johnson before the transfer deadline.

In a report from Football Insider, it is detailed the Lilywhites are in pole position for the Welshman, despite interest from Chelsea, with the Tricky Trees looking to rake in at least £40m, which would make him a new club-record departure.

Money has been set aside for Tottenham's pursuit of a Harry Kane replacement, while they are also keen on signing a new centre-back, having identified the likes of Tosin Adarabioyo, Clement Lenglet and Perr Schuurs as potential options.

With Spurs looking at players in a range of different positions, they may be keen on bringing in a versatile player in the final week of the window, and they have now been linked with a move for Cambiaso, who is capable of playing in five different positions.

According to a report from CalcioMercato (via Sport Witness), the Lilywhites are in the race for the Italian, but they are set to face stiff competition from Nottingham Forest and Liverpool, with the Merseyside club currently in the lead.

Juventus have considered letting the 23-year-old leave this summer, despite the fact he is contracted until 2027, and he could be available in a permanent deal, or on loan.

However, the Juventus ace has now managed to force his way into the starting lineup, meaning Massimiliano Allegri may be unwilling to let him leave.

Who is Andrea Cambiaso?

The eight-time Italy U21 international has managed to make it to the highest level the hard way, having featured for the likes of Albissola 2010 and US Alessandra Calcio 1912 in Serie D, before working his way up to the Serie A in an impressive amount of time.

CBS' Matteo Bonetti has hailed the Genoa-born defender for his "rapid rise" to the top tier of Italian football, having played in Serie D back in 2019, while also branding him a "versatile" player, capable of playing in a number of different positions.

Throughout his career so far, the former Genoa man has most commonly been utilised in a central midfield role, but he is just as capable of playing on the wing, and at full-back, which could make him a very useful option for Postecoglou to have.

However, Cambiaso has started this season well, weighing in with an assist in Juventus' 3-0 victory against Udinese last week, so it seems doubtful they would be willing to let him leave, despite widespread interest in the Premier League, but it could be one to keep an eye on.