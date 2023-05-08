Tottenham Hotspur have Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou on their wanted list to take over as manager this summer, according to a recent report from Football Insider.

What's the latest Tottenham manager news?

Journalist Jack Pitt-Brooke has recently claimed he would like to see Ruben Amorim or Roberto De Zerbi take over at Tottenham, as they would be akin to the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino, however there are other options available for the board.

Spurs are set for talks with Feyenoord boss Arne Slot, according to De Telegraaf journalist Valentijn Driessen, although he clarifies the club will speak with three or four managers, also name-checking Julian Nagelsmann and Pochettino.

Postecoglou has been linked with a move to N17 as far back as March, and there could be a growing possibility he is tempted by a move to the capital, according to a new report.

As per Football Insider, Celtic are now fearful their manager has already to decided to join a Premier League club this summer, having impressed top-flight teams with his transformation of the Glasgow side over the past two seasons.

The Australian's in-depth knowledge of the Japanese and Asian markets has caught the eye of a number of English clubs, with Tottenham placing him on their wanted list, while there could also be competition for his signature from Leeds United.

The report also details the Scottish side are not well-protected from a potential raid, as the Spurs managerial target is still on the 12-month rolling contract he signed when he initially arrived at Celtic Park.

Should Tottenham appoint Ange Postecoglou?

There is no denying the Athens-born tactician has done a fantastic job in Glasgow, leading them to the Scottish Premiership title in his first season in charge, and he has now won another title after his side's victory at Hearts yesterday.

That said, success in Scotland does not automatically translate to the Premier League, considering it is a much weaker league, and there are probably better options available, despite the fact the Aussie has been lauded as "incredible" by members of the media.

De Zerbi would be an exciting appointment for Spurs, having done an incredible job in his first season in the Premier League, leading his Brighton side to the FA Cup semi-final, and they are well in contention to qualify for Europe.

Having been hailed as "sensational" by the media, Amorim could also be the young, progressive coach Tottenham need to rebuild their squad, given his success with Sporting CP, winning a league title and three cup competitions.