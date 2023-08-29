Tottenham Hotspur are eyeing a late move for Barcelona forward Ansu Fati, with Sky Sports reporter Lyall Thomas revealing he could be available before the transfer deadline.

What's the latest Tottenham transfer news?

Tottenham have their sights set on a new winger, with journalist Ben Jacobs recently revealing they have held talks with Nottingham Forest over a deal for Brennan Johnson, but he will not come cheap, with the Reds set to hold out for a fee of over £50m.

There has also been another update on Spurs' pursuit of FC Porto winger Pepe, with a report revealing they still hold an interest in the Brazilian, despite already having one bid knocked back, which was way under the Portuguese club's valuation of €70m (£60m).

Having been made available by Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad, the Lilywhites may also make a move for former Celtic winger Jota, who manager Ange Postecoglou knows well, having spent time working with him in Glasgow.

Fati is another player whose future with his current club is in doubt, and his agent, Jorge Mendes, has recently offered him to both Tottenham and Aston Villa, for a fee of €50m (£43m).

Speaking on Last Word On Spurs (via The Boot Room), Thomas has now provided an update on Spurs' interest in the Barcelona forward, which suggests he could be on the move due to the financial issues at the Camp Nou. The Sky Sports reporter said:

“A couple of names have been thrown at me today from sources outside the club, one being Ansu Fati from Barcelona and another being PSV winger Johan Bakayoko.

“We will talk a bit more about Brennan Johnson and the other targets, I think I was mid-speech about Ansu Fati wasn’t I? That’s not a straightforward one. I was warned a few weeks ago that Fati would come around at the end of the window, not just for Spurs, but for a few clubs because Barcelona haven’t solved many of their FFP issues. He’s on big wages, so as far as a loan is concerned they want a club to front up all of the wages. Otherwise they will push for a sale."

What position does Ansu Fati play?

Throughout his Barcelona career so far, the Spaniard has predominantly featured as a left-winger, but he is also capable of playing as a centre-forward, having scored three goals in the 13 games he's played in that position.

Last season, the 20-year-old was a vital player for Barca, on route to winning the La Liga title, weighing in with 11 goal contributions in 36 league games, and he has been hailed by teammate Eric Garcia, who dubbed him "magic."

If the starlet is available for just £43m, he would be cheaper than Johnson, despite having far more experience at the top level, having racked up a total of 17 appearances in the Champions League.

Fati is still very young, but he has already established himself in the Barca first team, indicating that he could go right to the very top, and Tottenham should undoubtedly pursue a move before the deadline.