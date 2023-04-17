Tottenham Hotspur are willing to break their transfer record to sign Barcelona forward Ansu Fati this summer, according to a recent report.

What's the latest Tottenham transfer news?

Tottenham may need to look at bringing in some new attacking options this summer, with pundit Frank McAvennie claiming that Harry Kane "has had enough" at N17, and could look at moving to Manchester United. To replace the England captain, Spurs could sign Brighton & Hove Albion youngster Evan Ferguson, with it recently being reported the club view the Irish forward as the 'heir apparent' to Kane, amid a real breakthrough season with the Seagulls.

Ferguson is not the only target in attack, as the Lilywhites have also scouted Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez, although there will be stiff competition for the Mexican's signature, with the likes of Brighton and Man United also interested.

Now, according to reports from Spain (via Caught Offside), Tottenham are willing to break their club-record £63m transfer fee to sign Fati, and the forward could be tempted to leave Barcelona in the summer. Spurs depserately want to strengthen their attack, and they want the 20-year-old to play alongside Heung-min Son and Kane, although the latter could seek a move at the end of the season.

Currently, the youngster plans to stay at Barca, however a tempting offer from the north London club could change things in the next transfer window.

Should Tottenham sign Ansu Fati?

The £199k-per-week Spaniard has predominantly played on the left-wing throughout his career so far, which indicates he is not an out-and-out replacement for Kane, but he would still be a fantastic addition to the squad nonetheless.

Football scout Jacek Kulig has waxed lyrical about the starlet, describing him as "destined for greatness", while Guillem Balague has lauded him as "extraordinary", also adding he has an "unbelievable capacity to finish a move with the right decision".

The Bissau-born forward has recorded four goals and three assists in 27 La Liga appearances so far this season, however it must be noted that he has often been utilised as a substitute, as a result of Barca's considerable depth in attacking areas.

At Tottenham, Fati could receive more regular game time, particularly if Kane does decide to leave this summer, and the only question mark is in relation to his price, as over £63m is a huge sum for a player yet to prove themselves as an elite player.