Tottenham Hotspur have identified Feyenoord boss Arne Slot as leading candidate to become their new manager, according to a recent report from the Independent.

What's the latest Tottenham manager news?

Tottenham have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Burnley manager Vincent Kompany, as it has recently transpired he wants to stay on with the Clarets for an additional season, making it unlikely he will take another job in the off-season.

A surprise new candidate for the job is South Korea boss Jurgen Klinsmann, who is now being considered by chairman Daniel Levy, while former Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers has also been linked with the role.

At one stage, it was claimed that Mauricio Pochettino was "pushing hard" for a return to N17, however the club's hierarchy is said to have reservations about re-appointing the Argentine, and rivals Chelsea are now in talks.

According to a report from the Independent, Slot is now being viewed as a leading candidate for the Spurs job, as the Feyenoord boss has struck the board as the manager who best fits what they want.

The 44-year-old is viewed as a manager on an upward curve, with experience working with young players, akin to Pochettino when he was first appointed in 2014, which may make him a more attractive option than some big-name managers.

Although the Dutchman is one of the main contenders, Tottenham are also still monitoring Julian Nagelsmann, while Roberto De Zerbi has also been considered, but a deal for the Italian would be difficult to strike.

Should Tottenham appoint Arne Slot?

There are plenty of indications the Bergentheim-born tactician would bring an exciting style of football to Spurs, having been hailed as "ultra-attacking" by Dutch football expert Marcel van der Kraan.

During his time with Feyenoord, Slot has led the club to the Europa Conference League final, before narrowly coming up short against Roma, while his side are also way out in front at the top of the Eredivisie, having lost just one game all season.

The former AZ Alkmaar boss has never managed outside of the Netherlands, which means it would be a risk to appoint him, however Levy has been unsuccessful when bringing in proven Premier League managers, including Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho.

As such, the Feyenoord boss could end up being a shrewd appointment for Tottenham, and they should continue to monitor his availability between now and the end of the season.