Tottenham Hotspur are holding talks with Feyenoord manager Arne Slot, and he is now keen to take over at N17, according to recent reports from the Netherlands.

What's the latest Tottenham manager news?

There have been conflicting reports about whether Julian Nagelsmann is back in contention for the Tottenham job, with The Times reporting he had reemerged as a potential option, however that story has since been dismissed.

As such, Spurs may continue to focus on the two front runners they have already identified, Luis Enrique and Slot, having had "positive contacts" with the latter manager in recent days, with the Dutchman now said to be a "serious candidate."

ENIC have been left "hugely impressed" by the 44-year-old after holding an interview, and they could now be set to finally secure a long-term successor to Antonio Conte.

According to a recent report from De Telegraaf (via The Daily Mail), the Feyenoord boss is keen to join Tottenham, having agreed to take over this summer, and he is set to take charge in north London.

Although his current employers do not want their manager to leave, he has a £6m release clause included in his contract, which Spurs are seemingly willing to pay, amid ongoing talks between the two parties.

The Eredivisie title-winning manager was approached by Leeds United earlier in the campaign, but opted to stay put, however he now appears to be close to sealing a move to the Premier League.

Should Tottenham appoint Arne Slot?

Manchester United have already enjoyed some success since poaching Erik ten Hag from Ajax, having already won the EFL Cup, while they are also in a very good position to qualify for the top four.

As such, appointments from the Eredivisie can clearly work, particularly when a manager has performed as well as Slot, with Feyenoord losing just one game in the entire league season, currently sitting ten points clear of second-place PSV Eindhoven.

Dutch football expert Marcel van der Kraan has lauded the Bergentheim-born tactician as "fantastic", while he has also likened his "ultra-attacking" play-style to that of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

Although success in the Netherlands does not automatically translate to the Premier League, it could be worth taking a risk on Slot, as he has implemented a very exciting style of play to great effect with Feyenoord, indicating he is ready to take the next step in his career.