Tottenham Hotspur have now made contact with the agent of Fiorentina's Arthur Cabral to discuss a summer move, with the striker viewed as a potential replacement for Harry Kane, according to a report from Goal.

Is Harry Kane leaving Tottenham?

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has recently called on the club's hierarchy to resolve the situation surrounding Kane's future, saying: "[It’s] fair to say I am not relaxed about it! It’s not something you go: ‘Ah, well, you know if it does or doesn’t happen!’ I mean it’s a very important part of this football club, not just the team, but the football club."

"So, you’ve got to deal with it, and I think, for everyone concerned, we don’t want to be doing it for too long. I don’t think that is good for anyone."

However, it appears as though the transfer saga is going to continue for a little while longer, as Bayern Munich are now preparing to put a third offer on the table for the England international, which is expected to arrive at the end of the month.

The striker allegedly believes he would have a strong chance of winning the Champions League with Bayern, and he is ready to make a move to the Allianz Arena this summer.

Sky Sports reports that the 29-year-old will not sign a new contract this summer, and he remains open to formal talks with Bayern Munich.

As such, Spurs have started to run the rule over potential replacements for their talisman, and they have now made their first move to sign Cabral, according to a report from Goal Brasil (via Sport Witness).

With the Lilywhites worried about Kane's potential departure, they have made contact with the agent of the Fiorentina striker, who is valued at around €40m (£34m) by his current club.

As it stands, Tottenham are just gathering more information about the situation, and he is not the only striker being considered, with several other names on the list of targets.

Who is Arthur Cabral?

The Brazil-born forward first started to make a name for himself during his time with FC Basel, scoring a total of 65 goals in 106 appearances for the Swiss club, before completing a move to Fiorentina, where he has continued to impress.

Last season, the 25-year-old scored 17 goals in all competitions for the Europa Conference League runners-up, having found his feet in the Serie A after a slow start to life in Florence, scoring just two goals in 14 games during the 2021-22 campaign.

The former Basel man has been lauded as a "goal machine" by football scout Jacek Kulig, with Daily Mail reporter Matt Barlow claiming he is good with both feet, and strong in the air.

Although Cabral had a solid 2022/23 campaign with Fiorentina, he is still yet to prove himself at the highest level, so there are question marks about whether he would be a suitable replacement for Kane.

Of course, Spurs are unlikely to bring in anyone capable of scoring 30 Premier League goals in a season as Kane did last term, though they should still be able to attract a better replacement than the Fiorentina striker.