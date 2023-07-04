Tottenham Hotspur have been handed a major boost in their pursuit of Aymeric Laporte, as Manchester City are planning to sign Josko Gvardiol, which means the Spaniard could be shown the exit door, according to Football London.

Are Tottenham signing a defender?

Tottenham have been busy in the transfer market so far, with Manor Solomon set to become their fourth signing of the summer, following Dejan Kulusevski, James Maddison and Guglielmo Vicari, however they are yet to bring in a new defender.

Spurs are still interested in Barcelona's Clement Lenglet, and they are trying to pressure the Spanish club into selling the France international for free, while they are also working on deals for Bayer Leverkusen's Edmond Tapsoba and Wolfsburg's Micky van de Ven.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has recently claimed he does not believe that Laporte has rejected a move to north London, despite contrary previous reports, and now the Lilywhites have been handed another boost in their pursuit of the centre-back.

According to a report from Football London, Tottenham have seen their chances of signing the Spain international increase, with the recent news that Man City are planning a £86m swoop for RB Leipzig defender Gvardiol.

However, it is also detailed that Arsenal have now joined the race for the 29-year-old, meaning Spurs may have to fend off competition from their bitter rivals if they are to win the race for his signature this summer.

Is Aymeric Laporte leaving Man City?

The France-born defender played a very limited role for Man City last season, making 12 appearances in the Premier League, and his game time could be reduced even further if Pep Guardiola manages to get a deal for Gvardiol over the line.

As such, it would not be a surprise if the £120k-per-week centre-back leaves this summer, and he could be exactly what Tottenham need to quell their defensive issues, having conceded 63 goals in the 2022-23 campaign.

When the former Athletic Bilbao man, dubbed "incredible" by Pep Guardiola, was given the opportunity last season, he usually impressed, receiving a 8.2 Sofascore match rating against Chelsea in the FA Cup third round after winning ten of the 11 duels he contested.

Laporte is very assured in possession of the ball, ranking in the 97th percentile for his pass-completion rate per 90 over the past year, when compared to his positional peers, and Tottenham should definitely pursue a move if he becomes available.