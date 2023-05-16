Tottenham Hotspur are interested in a double swoop for Southampton's Gavin Bazunu and James Ward-Prowse this summer, with the latter player set to be available, according to a report from Football Insider.

What's the latest Tottenham transfer news?

Despite the fact they do not have a permanent manager in place, Tottenham still appear to be active in the transfer market, as they look to replace goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, with FC Porto's Diogo Costa now emerging as a target.

A new creative midfielder is also of interest to Spurs, having been linked with a move for Leicester City's James Maddison, as well as RCD Mallorca's Kang-in Lee, who they are said to be leading the race for.

With strengthening those two positions in mind, the Lilywhites could look to raid recently-relegated Southampton, and a new update has now emerged on their pursuit of Bazunu, having recently turned their attention to the 21-year-old goalkeeper.

According to a report from Football Insider, Tottenham are now hopeful that a bid of up to £15m would be enough to land the starlet in the summer, with the Saints keeper viewed as a strong candidate to replace Lloris.

The youngster fits the profile of a rising star who could develop under the helm of a new manager, and he is not the only Southampton player being eyed by Spurs, as they are also keen on signing Ward-Prowse.

The club captain is expected to leave this summer, with the Saints likely to have a fire sale of their top talent following their relegation from the Premier League.

Should Tottenham sign Bazunu and Ward-Prowse?

It is a little strange that the Lilywhites are now being heavily linked with Bazunu, given that he has not impressed for Southampton over the past year, letting in far more goals than he should have.

The £41k-per-week Irishman ranks in the lowest percentile possible for his save percentage and post-shot expected goals per 90, which indicates he is nowhere near ready to make the step-up to a club the size of Tottenham.

On the other hand, Ward-Prowse would be an excellent addition to the squad, having been hailed as "unbelievable" by manager Ruben Selles for his performances this season.

In all competitions, the Englishman has weighed in with ten goals and four assists, more goal contributions than any other Southampton player, and he could go on to record even better numbers if given a platform at a club like Spurs.