Tottenham Hotspur should look to sell Ben Davies this summer, and replace the defender with a new signing, according to Sky Sports pundit Gabby Agbonlahor.

Is Ben Davies leaving Tottenham?

It has recently been reported that Tottenham are willing to listen to offers for Davies in the summer, as they recognise they need a huge overhaul of the core of their side, which performed very poorly during the 2022-23 campaign.

Spurs are likely to cash-in if they receive an offer amounting to £15m in the summer transfer window, but it is unclear whether any clubs are interested in signing the 30-year-old at present, as he has not been linked with a move to any club in particular.

The Welshman has previously indicated that he wants to remain with the Lilywhites, as reported by Football London, but Agbonlahor has recently told Football Insider that he should be sold, owing to his disappointing performances in the 2022-23 campaign. The pundit said:

“I watched him recently and he was so poor on the ball.

“He’s been at the club a long time and he’s still struggling to put in top performances.

“They need a real shuffle of that defence.

“For me, they need two centre-backs and a left-back – because Davies just isn’t good enough any more.

“He’s been fantastic for them, but that doesn’t mean he can keep playing when his form isn’t good enough. I would get rid, say thank you for your service, and upgrade in that position.”

Should Tottenham sell Davies?

The Wales international has been a regular starter for Tottenham this season, but by and large, he has been very disappointing, ranked by SofaScore as just the 13th-best performing player in the Premier League, with an average match rating of 6.81.

Journalist Charlie Eccleshare claimed the defender was "caught out" on multiple occasions in the recent 3-1 loss against Brentford in the Premier League, which ended up playing a part in Spurs failing to qualify for European football of any description.

The former Swansea City man does have his strengths, given that he is versatile enough to play at centre-back, as well as at left-back and left-midfield, while he has recently put in solid performances against Crystal Palace and Leeds United.

However, Davies has not put in those sorts of performances on a regular enough basis, and Tottenham should look to replace him with a younger option this summer, something which Agbonlahor seems to be on board with.