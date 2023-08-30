Tottenham Hotspur are holding internal talks over a move for Nottingham Forest winger Brennan Johnson, and journalist Ben Jacobs has now shared where the winger ranks in their list of priorities...

What's the latest Tottenham transfer news?

Tottenham are expecting a number of players to depart before the transfer deadline, with journalist Paul Brown recently revealing that Tanguy Ndombele, Eric Dier and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg could all be on their way out before September 1st, saying:

"It's very possible all three leave, they've all been looking at moves away and their representatives have all been in talks with other clubs.

“At Spurs the manager is saying that there are four or five players who are clearly not in his plans and have been told they can go.

“I suspect those are three of them and it wouldn't surprise me at all if all three leave before the window shuts.”

Those potential departures could help Spurs fund their transfer pursuits, with Daniel Levy willing to back Ange Postecoglou in the final few days of the window, given that £100m was raised by selling Harry Kane to Bayern Munich.

The Lilywhites are scouring the market for a new winger, with Sky Sports reporter Lyall Thomas recently revealing that Barcelona's Ansu Fati and PSV Eindhoven's Johan Bakayoko could be considered, alongside Johnson.

Journalist Alasdair Gold has confirmed the Nottingham Forest winger is Postecoglou's priority target to bolster his frontline, although he admits it will be a "tough deal to do", while adding that it could go right down to the wire.

In a recent interview with GiveMeSport, Jacobs has now clarified that Postecoglou is looking to strengthen in two positions before the transfer deadline, with talks already taking place over Johnson. The journalist said:

"There are discussions taking place internally at Spurs over Brennan Johnson. The feeling is that if Tottenham are to add between now and the end of the window, two key positions are being looked at.

"One is a creative-minded attacker or versatile player. You could construe that as a forward to bring in goals because Harry Kane's gone or you could construe that as just an attack-minded player that can play behind the frontman. They'll potentially still be looking for a centre-back as well."

What position does Brennan Johnson play?

If a "versatile player" is what Postecoglou is looking for, then the 22-year-old could be his man, given that he is able to play in attacking midfield, and on both wings, while he has also featured at centre-forward on a number of occasions.

Given that he is more accustomed to playing out wide, it is unlikely the 19-time Wales international is being targeted as a direct replacement for Harry Kane, but he certainly knows where the back of the net is, scoring a combined 29 goals across the previous two seasons.

Journalist George Smith hailed the attacker during his time in the second tier, saying:

"Brennan Johnson is my favourite player to watch in the Championship right now. He is an unbelievably talented individual and his potential is sky-high."

Johnson is certainly one for the future, but he could cost over £50m, and it is also important money is saved to bring in a like-for-like Kane replacement, with Richarlison so far failing to prove himself as a viable alternative, yet to score a goal this season.