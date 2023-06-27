Tottenham Hotspur have now been handed the opportunity to sign Udinese striker Beto, who will be available for €30m (£26m) this summer, according to a report from Defensa Central.

What's the latest Tottenham transfer news?

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is highly unlikely to sanction a sale of Harry Kane this summer, however new options at striker are still being considered, with Ange Postecoglou keen to reunite with Celtic star Kyogo Furuhashi.

The Hoops may be tempted to accept a bid of £16m for the Japanese forward, however returning manager Brendan Rodgers has insisted he is not worried about Postecoglou raiding his former club.

Beto has recently been subject to interest from Everton, with the Toffees even making a bid for the striker back in the January transfer window, and his services have now been offered to a number of top clubs across Europe.

According to a report from Defensa Central, the Udinese star's agents have been in contact with the likes of Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Napoli and Tottenham to discuss a potential summer move, however at the moment there is no concrete interest.

Udinese want to keep hold of the 25-year-old for the 2023-24 campaign, and they will only sanction his departure if his release clause, which amounts to €30m (£26m), is paid in full.

At the moment, none of the clubs that have been contacted are willing to match the Italian club's asking price.

Who is Beto?

The Portuguese marksman first made a name for himself with Portimonense, registering 16 goal contributions in 47 games, before completing a €10m (£8.6m) move to Udinese in August 2021, where he has continued to impress.

In his first two seasons in the Serie A, the Lisbon-born attacker has reached double figures for goals, netting on ten occasions in the 2022-23 season, a very respectable return given that Udinese ended up finishing 12th.

Evidently, the former Portimonense man would find it very difficult to get game time at Tottenham if Kane stays this summer, given that the England captain scored a remarkable 30 goals in the Premier League last season, however he could still be a worthwhile signing.

Journalist Sam Tighe has claimed that Beto "spooks defenders" with the runs he makes in the channel, and at 6 foot 4, he could be a good option to bring off the bench when Tottenham are chasing a game and implement a more direct system.