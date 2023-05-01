Tottenham Hotspur should consider appointing Brendan Rodgers as manager, as he would "bring stability" to the club, according to pundit Robbie Keane.

What's the latest Tottenham manager news?

Prior to Sunday's 4-3 defeat against Liverpool, it emerged that Ryan Mason could be offered the job on a permanent basis, should he impress in the coming weeks, and his side put in a spirited performance at Anfield, with Harry Kane and Heung-min Son deemed to be "superb".

Although a Lucas Moura error cost Spurs dearly, there were still positives to take from Mason's second match as interim boss, and the 31-year-old has five more games to prove himself to ENIC.

However, the Tottenham board are continuing to run the rule over other options, having shortlisted Julian Nagelsmann, while talks have also been held with Burnley boss Vincent Kompany.

Although there have been no recent reports, Rodgers has also been linked with a move to north London, and Keane believes he could be a shrewd appointment for the Lilywhites.

Speaking on Sky Sports after the defeat at Anfield, the former Spurs striker named the two managers he would like Spurs to prioritise, saying: "Pochettino himself. The Spurs fans absolutely love him. The way he played football he got them to the Champions League Final.

"Him or Brendan Rodgers. I think Brendan Rodgers could bring stability to the club, and the way he plays, he plays the game." (via The Express)

Should Tottenham appoint Brendan Rodgers?

Although he was ultimately sacked by Leicester, with the club sitting in the relegation zone, the Northern Irishman spent four years in the job, which is a very long stint in modern football, winning the 2020-21 FA Cup.

Hailed as "fantastic" by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, the 50-year-old regularly competed for Europe during his time with the Foxes, finishing fifth two seasons on the spin, so even though his time at the club did not end the way he would've liked, he should be happy with his time there overall.

That said, there are question marks about whether the Carnlough-born coach is the top-level manager Tottenham need, as he failed in his only other 'big six' job, albeit a long time ago, with Liverpool.

In truth, Rodgers would probably be a divisive appointment, considering the recent downward spiral he oversaw as Leicester boss, and Spurs may be better off going for an exciting young manager, such as Nagelsmann.