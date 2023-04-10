Tottenham Hotspur have made contact with Brendan Rodgers about the 50-year-old becoming their next manager, according to a report from Football Insider.

Is Brendan Rodgers going to Tottenham?

Having been sacked by Leicester City at the beginning of April, rumours have started to swirl about Rodgers coming in as Tottenham manager at the end of the season, however journalist Ryan Taylor thinks his appointment "wouldn't be received well" by supporters.

Football Insider report the Northern Irishman has been sounded out by Spurs, but they are set to carry out an exhaustive managerial process to secure a replacement for Antonio Conte, and another manager is their top target.

The same report details that Julian Nagelsmann is the Lilywhites' first-choice manager, which indicates that Rodgers may only be targeted as a back-up option, but they have already started to lay down some of the groundwork.

According to a new report from Football Insider, Tottenham have made contact with the 50-year-old about the vacant role, as they continue to run the rule over potential candidates to replace Conte.

The former Celtic boss is now said to have a good chance of taking over at N17, as his CV includes successful spells at Liverpool, Leicester, Swansea and Celtic, while he also has a proven track record of developing players

His departure from Leicester means that Spurs would not be required to shell out any money in order to secure his signature, which the club are keen to avoid, having spent millions on new managers in recent years.

Is Brendan Rodgers Tottenham's best option?

The ex-Liverpool man has won nine major honours in his managerial career, including an FA Cup and Community Shield with Leicester, and that know-how of being able to win trophies could be vital for Spurs, who have been starved of success since an EFL Cup win in 2008.

West Ham United boss David Moyes hailed Rodgers as a "super manager" in the wake of his sacking, and there has been a suggestion he could bring James Maddison to the club with him, one of the club's priority transfer targets.

That said, Luis Enrique has a far more glittering trophy cabinet, having won the Champions League and two La Liga titles, while also being named world's best club coach for the 2014-15 season.

Enrique is said to have travelled for talks with Tottenham, and therefore Rodgers should only be considered if Spurs miss out on the Spaniard, as well as their other main targets.