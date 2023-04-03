Brendan Rodgers would be a solid managerial appointment for Tottenham Hotspur, according to talkSPORT pundit Darren Ambrose.

Are Tottenham interested in Brendan Rodgers?

It has now been reported by Football Insider that Tottenham are interested in hiring Rodgers to replace Antonio Conte, with the club set to sound him out after his recent sacking by Leicester City, however, the report stipulates he is not their first choice.

The north London club are carrying out an exhaustive search for their next boss, and they consider Julian Nagelsmann their priority target, although Chelsea could throw a spanner in the works, as they are also now on the lookout for a new manager.

One man who now appears to be out of the running is Mauricio Pochettino, as the Spurs board prefer the likes of Vincent Kompany and Thomas Frank, while Feyenoord manager Arne Slot also remains a strong contender for the role.

After Rodgers' departure was confirmed by Leicester on Sunday afternoon, Ambrose spoke to talkSPORT about whether he would be a good appointment for Tottenham. The pundit said:

“I am going to say now I would take him at Spurs 100 per cent. Of course [Julian] Nagelsmann would be my first choice, I’m sure he would be for a lot of fans.

“But Brendan Rodgers plays the type of football and the style that Spurs supporters like. The job he did at Leicester was remarkable. Maybe it is time for a new voice at Leicester, but bring [James] Maddison along to Spurs with you and they’ll be absolutely flying.”

Would Brendan Rodgers be a good appointment for Spurs?

Hailed as "brilliant" by members of the media, the Northern Irishman has achieved a lot in his managerial career, winning a total of nine trophies across spells with Celtic and Leicester, most recently lifting the Community Shield after winning the FA Cup.

While in Scotland, the 50-year-old has experience managing a club where there is a great deal of expectation at Celtic, indicating he could be capable of making the step up from Leicester to Spurs.

That said, the Carnlough-born tactician was unsuccessful the last time he managed one of the Premier League's top clubs, being sacked by Liverpool after a run of one win in nine games left them tenth in the table.

As such, Spurs may look to continue with Nagelsmann as their top target, given his success with Bayern Munich, winning three trophies during his stint with the Bundesliga club.