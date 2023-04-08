Tottenham Hotspur making a move for Brendan Rodgers wouldn't be a surprise, but his appointment would not go down well with the supporters, according to journalist Ryan Taylor.

Who could Tottenham appoint as new manager?

Tottenham have identified a number of targets to replace Antonio Conte, and they have now set their sights firmly on Julian Nagelsmann, cementing the former Bayern Munich boss as their number one target, as per Football Insider.

However, having recently been sacked by Leicester City, Rodgers has also emerged as a potential option for Spurs, with Michail Antonio saying the Northern Irishman would be an "unbelievable" appointment and claiming "it would definitely work."

Alan Hutton has suggested Tottenham fans "would love" the 50-year-old to take over as manager, due to his attractive brand of football, however Taylor has a very different viewpoint, while he has recently relayed to GiveMeSport.

The journalist hinted that Spurs could appoint the former Leicester boss when asked of their chances, but he also says it wouldn't be popular as a result of the Foxes' severe drop off.

Taylor explained:

"It wouldn't surprise you, but I think Brendan's stock has fallen so drastically in the past 18 months and I think that would be an appointment that wouldn't be received well at Tottenham, even though it probably would have been a decent move. It wasn't long ago when he was at Leicester and flying, back-to-back fifth finishes and an FA Cup; because of that, the likes of Arsenal and Newcastle we're looking at him. It's crazy how football changes; it's such a fickle sport because, suddenly, nobody's interested in Brendan Rodgers."

Should Tottenham appoint Brendan Rodgers?

Man City boss Pep Guardiola has praised the manager as "top quality", and he has definitely earned that description with some of his achievements throughout his career.

While success is expected as manager of Celtic, the Carnlough-born manager won the league in emphatic fashion, amassing an incredible 106 points in the 2016-17 season.

That said, Rodgers left Leicester in the relegation zone upon his sacking, despite having players like James Maddison and Harvey Barnes at his disposal, which will be a real concern for chairman Daniel Levy.

As such, Tottenham should instead focus on other options this summer, and Nagelsmann, who was hailed for his "elite coaching" during his time with RB Leipzig would be a very exciting appointment, should they manage to beat Chelsea, who are also interested, to his signature,