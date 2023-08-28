Tottenham Hotspur have identified Nottingham Forest's Brennan Johnson as their "number one attacking target", but a deal may be difficult to orchestrate, according to journalist Alasdair Gold.

What's the latest Tottenham transfer news?

With the transfer window set to close very shortly, Tottenham are still keen on signing a new winger, and they have now set their sights on a new target, joining three other Premier League clubs in the race for PSV Eindhoven star Johan Bakayoko.

Spurs have made last-minute checks on the 20-year-old, who could be available for a fee of around £25m - £30m, as they have a "heavy interest" in adding firepower to their attack, with significant funds also being set aside to fund their pursuit of a new striker.

Although finding a replacement for Harry Kane will undoubtedly be of importance to Ange Postecoglou, Johnson is one of the main players currently being linked with a move to north London, and the Lilywhites are well-placed to win the race for his signature.

According to a report from Football Insider, Tottenham are in pole position to sign the Nottingham Forest star, who is also being targeted by Chelsea, with his currently employers considering a sale, due to concerns about Financial Fair Play.

In a more recent update on X, Gold has now provided another update on Spurs' interest in the winger, saying:

"Understand Ange Postecoglou has made Brennan Johnson his number one attacking target for these final days of the window. Feels he's the perfect fit for his Spurs system and versatile. Talks have taken place, tough deal to do though and it's likely to be a late one if it happens."

Johnson is able to play on both wings, through the middle, and at striker, but he has most commonly featured at right-wing throughout his career up to this point.

How good is Brennan Johnson?

It is clear the 22-year-old is held in high regard by Postecoglou, as the manager has already personally approved the move, but Forest have turned down big proposals, and interest is "growing", so a deal may be difficult to orchestrate.

Forest want a minimum of £40m if they are to sell their academy graduate, which could be a fair price, given that he has consistently developed his game over the past three seasons, starting in League One with Lincoln City, before eventually making the step-up to the Premier League.

Last season, the former Lincoln loanee took a little while to settle into top-flight football, but he made a remarkable improvement after the World Cup, with his average WhoScored match rating jumping from 6.24 to 6.91, as of March 24th.

In the end, the Welshman ended up finishing on eight goals in the Premier League, the second-highest amount in the Nottingham Forest squad, which is a respectable total, given that it was his first year playing at the highest level of English football.

Johnson has taken major strides over the past few seasons, indicating that he could now be ready to play for a team with aspirations of qualifying for the Champions League this season.