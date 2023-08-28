Tottenham Hotspur are now leading the race for Nottingham Forest winger Brennan Johnson, as his current club may be forced to cash-in on him this summer, a report has revealed.

What's the latest Tottenham transfer news?

Journalist Ben Jacobs has recently suggested that Tottenham may "feel they're a little bit thin" at centre-back, but they are actively working on signing one before the deadline, having opened talks with Fulham over a move for Tosin Adarabioyo.

A new central midfielder is being targeted by Ange Postecoglou, with Chelsea's Conor Gallagher believed to be of interest, while the manager is also keen on a replacement for Harry Kane, with talks set to go ahead over Lille's Jonathan David and Gent's Gift Orban.

As such, it is clear Spurs are eager to strengthen the spine of their team, but they are also running the rule over new wide options, and Johnson has emerged as a key target, with Fabrizio Romano recently providing an update on their pursuit of the Forest man.

Speaking on X, the transfer expert said: "Tottenham, prepared to approach Nottingham Forest for Brennan Johnson this week. Ange Postecoglou has already approved this potential move,"

"Not easy deal as Forest already rejected big proposals but interest in Brennan is growing now."

Romano's update follows on from a report from Football Insider, which states Tottenham are now in pole position to sign the winger, who is also being targeted by Chelsea, and the deal could be done in the next week.

In the final days of the transfer window, Forest may be forced to cash-in on the Welshman, as they are struggling to comply with Financial Fair Play, after shelling out a considerable amount of money on signings last season.

The Tricky Trees will be hoping to receive a fee of at least £40m for their academy graduate, and the Lilywhites have been keeping tabs on him for some time, having left scouts wowed with some of his performances.

Read The Latest Tottenham Transfer News HERE

How many goals has Brennan Johnson scored?

Since breaking into the first team with his boyhood club, the 22-year-old has gone on to score 29 goals in 108 games, during which time he has amassed 12 assists, while he also picked up 13 goals and 14 assists in 49 appearances for Lincoln City.

The Wales international has impressed the manager of his national side, Robert Page, who said in 2022: “He’s almost the finished article now and Forest have got a wonderful player on their hands.

“I’ve been to watch him a few times and he’s playing with freedom. He’s really enjoying his football.”

The versatile attacker, who is capable of playing in three positions, has scored two goals in 19 appearances for his national side, and he was impressive in front of goal in his debut Premier League season last term, scoring eight times in 38 matches.

Johnson's versatility could make him a great option for Postecoglou, and Tottenham will be hoping to get a deal over the line before the September 1st deadline, having put themselves in a strong position to win the race for his signature.