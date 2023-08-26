Highlights Tottenham Hotspur are still pursuing Nottingham Forest winger Brennan Johnson, who is reportedly open to leaving the club this summer.

Tottenham Hotspur have now been provided with a promising update on their pursuit of Nottingham Forest winger Brennan Johnson in a report from Football Insider...

What's the latest Tottenham transfer news?

Tottenham are still keen on adding another winger to their ranks, and they have recently made a bid of €45m (£38.6m) for FC Porto's Pepe, who is primarily a left-winger, but also capable of playing on the opposite flank, and through the middle.

Another key target for Spurs is Johnson, who is reportedly open to leaving Nottingham Forest this summer, although he will not come cheap, with the Tricky Trees set to hold out for a fee of around £50m.

Journalist Dean Jones reports the Lilywhites could be set to face competition for his signature from Premier League rivals West Ham United and Chelsea, but there is an indication that he would prefer a move to north London.

Jones said: "Paramount to his decision, should a fee be agreed, is the amount of playing time he receives. The 22-year-old is understood to prefer Tottenham for that reason so Chelsea's path is not so clear cut."

In a new report from Football Insider, it has now been detailed that the 22-year-old has told friends he is keen to join Tottenham this summer, despite the interest from Chelsea and West Ham.

Spurs have already held talks over a deal for the Nottingham-born attacker, but an agreement is still a long way off, as his current employers are now holding out for at least £45m, although that amount is £5m less than has been previously reported.

Having kept taps on the "super quick" forward for quite some time, the Lilywhites' scouts have been hugely impressed, and there is an indication the player himself is looking to leave, as he wants to progress his career and move to a Champions League calibre club.

How much does Brennan Johnson earn per week?

The Forest star is currently tied down to a £30k-per-week contract, which is not due to expire until the summer of 2026, meaning the Tricky Trees are in a strong negotiating position, and have no reason to sell him this summer unless they receive a suitable fee.

However, if Tottenham are able to tempt them into a sale, the Welshman could be an excellent addition to Ange Postecoglou's squad, having been lauded as an "unbelievable" player by former Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi.

In what was his first season in the Premier League last year, the 5 foot 9 attacker was an integral player for Forest, appearing in every single league game, during which time he managed to amass a total of eight goals and three assists.

Although it was an impressive first campaign in the top flight for Johnson, a £45m outlay could be viewed as a gamble to some, particularly considering there are other areas of Postecoglou's squad in more pressing need of reinforcements.

Following Harry Kane's departure, it is vital that Spurs bring in a top-level striker this summer, and that should remain the priority, before moving on to targets in wide areas before the deadline.