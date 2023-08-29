Tottenham Hotspur could sign Nottingham Forest winger Brennan Johnson in a swap deal, with an out of favour player going in the opposite direction, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Are Tottenham signing Brennan Johnson?

Tottenham are not the only Premier League club in the race to sign Johnson, with Brentford also being credited with an interest, however The Times report he would prefer to move to north London, and he could get his wish in the very near future.

In the same report, it is detailed that Spurs are getting closer to agreeing a £50m deal for the Forest star, with his current club confident their valuation will be matched, indicating the move could be completed soon.

Earlier today, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano dropped another promising update on the Lilywhites' pursuit of the winger on X, claiming that "positive talks" have been held on the player's side, with discussions in progress on the club's side.

Romano also adds that Brentford have now dropped out of the race for the 22-year-old, indicating that Spurs could have a clear run at him, with Chelsea also pulling out in the past few days, as they thought the £50m asking price was excessive.

At the moment, it appears as though Spurs are willing to meet Forest's demands, with the move progressing nicely, but there has also been an indication they could attempt to orchestrate a swap deal, with Davinson Sanchez going in the opposite direction.

Taking to X, Jacobs has now claimed the Tricky Trees value their prized asset at over £50m, perhaps even closer to £55m, meaning the Lilywhites, and by extension chairman Daniel Levy, "may explore" a cash plus player offer, with Sanchez being discussed.

Although it will not be an easy deal to pull off, "Spurs are expected to try", with Jacobs also making it clear there are no issues on the player's side of things, as he is "keen on a move."

Should a deal be struck, the Welshman would prefer a move to Tottenham over Chelsea, with the Blues well aware they are not his first-choice option.

How good is Brennan Johnson?

Former Forest manager Sabri Lamouchi once lauded the Wales international as "unbelievable", while he has also been praised by current boss Steve Cooper, who hailed him for his performance in the 1-0 victory against Leeds United last season, saying:

"Fantastic player, we know he’s got qualities and is a great finisher. The guys didn’t get loads of service at the top end of the pitch but, sometimes you just need one moment, so obviously him and Keylor in our goal in the first half were brilliant with the save so some big individual moments for sure."

The attacker's versatility could make him a quality addition to Ange Postecoglou's squad, considering he is able to play across the front three, and in attacking midfield, and he amassed 13 goal contributions in all competitions for Forest last season.

Having now proven himself in the Premier League, Johnson could perform even better in a team more likely to be on the front foot, considering Postecoglou's attacking style of play, so it is good news progress is now being made towards securing his signature.