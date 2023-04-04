Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Nottingham Forest star Brennan Johnson and have recently scouted the forward.

Will Brennan Johnson stay at Nottingham Forest this summer?

Journalist Dean Jones has claimed that Forest "will do everything" to keep Johnson for at least another year, however, it may be difficult to hold onto the forward, given that interest is growing from a number of Premier League clubs.

Transfer expert Steve Kay has reported Manchester City are eyeing a move for the 21-year-old, sending scouts to watch him on multiple occasions, as Pep Guardiola views him as a long-term replacement for Riyad Mahrez.

Newcastle United have also been named as potential suitors for the youngster, so Forest have a real battle on their hands trying to tempt him to stay, with numerous clubs that are likely to be playing in Europe next season making their interest clear.

Tottenham have now joined the race for the Wales international, according to a report from Football Insider, with a senior scout said to have watched him score in an impressive display against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the weekend.

The north London club are monitoring the availability of the attacker as they weigh up a potential move, but seeing as his contract with Forest is not set to expire until 2026, they may have to shell out a sizeable fee to secure his signature.

Should Tottenham sign Brennan Johnson?

Former Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi previously lauded the Welshman as "unbelievable" back in 2019, and he has come on leaps and bounds since then, proving himself as a top-quality Premier League player.

The versatile forward added to his impressive goal tally at the weekend, scoring against Wolves to reach eight league goals for the season, while he has also weighed in with two assists.

Spurs aready have a plethora of attacking options to choose from, with Dejan Kulusevski still set to sign permanently despite Antonio Conte's exit, and Heung-min Son is still contracted until 2025.

As such, a new defender could be a better priority for the Lilywhites this summer, particularly because of their very poor record at the back, conceding 40 goals prior to the trip to Merseyside, the same amount as relegation-threatened Everton and Crystal Palace.

That said, Johnson is a fantastic prospect who may only get better, and his ability to play out wide and through the middle could make him a very good option for whoever takes over as manager.