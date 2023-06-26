Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou is now targeting Celtic defender and former Lilywhite Cameron Carter-Vickers, according to a recent report.

Who are Tottenham linked with?

Tottenham's search for a new centre-back is well underway, with a number of potential options having been identified, including Fulham's Tosin Adarabioyo, who has "decided" to leave Craven Cottage this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Spurs are on the verge of completing a move for Bayer Leverkusen's Edmond Tapsoba, with a £25m offer on the table, and the hope is their activity in the transfer market will convince talisman Harry Kane to remain at the club long-tern.

Clement Lenglet spent the 2022-23 campaign on loan in north London, and the Lilywhites are keen to secure the France international on a permanent deal, having recently tabled an offer of €5m (£4.3m) to Barcelona.

With Postecoglou looking to make his mark at N17, Tottenham have also identified Carter-Vickers as a potential target, as reported in the print edition of the Sunday People (via The Scottish Sun).

The 25-year-old centre-back is part of a "posse" of Celtic players that Postecoglou wants to bring with him to north London, with the manager also keen on reunions with Kyogo Furuhashi and Reo Hatate.

The Scottish Sun claim Celtic could be made to brace for three bids, with Furuhashi potentially being available in a deal worth between £25m - £30m, although there will be competition for his signature from Burnley.

Will Tottenham sign Cameron Carter-Vickers?

On the face of it, a move for the defender would be a little strange, given that he failed to break into the first team during his previous stint with Spurs, making just five first-team appearances before being sold to Celtic last summer.

That said, the USA international has improved considerably since being given a consistent run in the Celtic starting XI, and transfer correspondent Graeme Bailey lauded him as "outstanding" for his performance against Iran at the World Cup.

The Southend-born defender made 29 appearances for the Hoops in the Scottish Premiership last term, averaging 1.1 interceptions per game, the second-highest figure in the squad, as well as a 91.6% pass-success rate.

However, even though the centre-back has looked very solid in the Scottish Premiership, it is a far weaker division than the Premier League, and we feel Postecoglou would be better off targeting other players who have more experience at the top level, despite the obvious connection to Carter-Vickers.