Highlights Tottenham Hotspur are leading the race for Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet, but they may miss out on him due to lack of movement from potential suitors.

Lenglet is considering a move to Saudi Arabia as an alternative destination due to frustration over his current situation.

Spurs may be better off pursuing a move for Fulham's Tosin Adarabioyo, who performed better in the Premier League last season and could be available in a swap deal.

Tottenham Hotspur are leading the race for Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet, but they are now at risk of missing out on him, a report has revealed.

What's the latest Tottenham transfer news?

Spurs have looked solid at the back in the Premier League so far this season, keeping clean sheets in their last two games, but they are still scouring the market for reinforcements in defence, having recently opened talks over a move for Fulham's Tosin Adarabioyo.

In a recent report, it has been revealed that Eric Dier could be used as a makeweight in negotiations for the 25-year-old, given that he has fallen down the pecking order since the arrival of Ange Postecoglou, with Fulham keen on signing him.

Bayer Leverkusen's Edmond Tapsoba has also been targeted by the Lilywhites, but the Bundesliga club's asking price of £50m is proving to be prohibitive, and they have now cooled their interest, however, Postecoglou still has some other options in mind.

Lenglet has also been a target for Spurs for much of the summer, with it previously being reported the defender had agreed a move to north London, and there has now been an update on whether he could still join.

Is Clement Lenglet signing for Tottenham?

According to a report from Mundo Deportivo (via Sport Witness), Tottenham are at the front of the queue for the Frenchman, following his loan spell last season, although Daniel Levy and co may have to move quickly if they are to get a deal over the line.

Although he is "looking for a way out" of Barcelona, the 28-year-old is growing frustrated by the lack of movement from his potential suitors, and he is now considering Saudi Arabia as a destination.

Barca are desperate to get rid of the centre-back, but his high wage packet has proven to be prohibitive all summer, as he is currently tied down to a £197k-per-week contract at the Camp Nou.

At the moment, Spurs' interest is "pending", but with Saudi Arabia now becoming a serious option, they will have to make their move sooner rather than later.

Tottenham still appear to be unwilling to make a concrete move for the France international, perhaps in light of his huge wage demands, but if they are able to get a deal over the line, there is evidence that he could be a solid back-up option for Postecoglou.

During his time on loan in north London last season, the former Lyon man was lauded as "outstanding" by members of the media, and he has a wealth of experience at the highest level, making 160 appearances for Barca, and 50 in the Champions League.

That said, Lenglet was unable to reach the heights expected of him in the 2022-23 campaign, averaging a SofaScore match rating of just 6.65 in the Premier League, the 20th-highest figure in an underachieving squad.

As such, Spurs may be better off instead pursuing a move for Adarabioyo, given that the 25-year-old performed far better in the Premier League last season, and he could be available in a swap deal, which would allow Postecoglou to get Dier off the wage bill in the process.