Tottenham Hotspur have reached an agreement in principle with Clement Lenglet over a three-year contract, according to reports from Spain.

What's the latest Tottenham transfer news?

Tottenham are now edging closer towards completing a deal for James Maddison, with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reporting contracts and documents are set to be completed in the next 24 hours, before the move will finally be made official.

It is not only attacking areas in which Ange Postecoglou is looking to strengthen, with several new defenders also being considered, including Tosin Adarabioyo, Edmond Tapsoba, Micky van de Ven, and at least one other.

As well as looking at options from elsewhere, Postecoglou is also keen to bring Barca loanee Lenglet back to the club on a permanent basis, and there has now been an update on Spurs' pursuit of the defender.

According to reports from Spain (via Sport Witness), Tottenham remain in continuous contacts with the La Liga club over a deal for the Frenchman, and there has been some progress made on the player's side in recent days.

Spurs have now reached an agreement in principle with the 28-year-old over a three-year deal, meaning the only obstacle remaining is agreeing a fee with Barcelona, who are keen to get him off the wage bill.

A transfer fee of €10m (£8.6m) is currently being considered, with the Lilywhites aware of Barca's desire to sell the defender, and unwilling to overspend.

Is Clement Lenglet joining Tottenham?

At this stage, it seems very likely the France international will complete a switch to north London, considering his current club are so eager to get rid of him, and there is evidence he could be a solid addition to Postecoglou's squad.

Hailed as a "brilliant" talent by members of the media, the former Sevilla man put in some promising performances on loan last season, capping off the campaign with a 7.1 Sofascore rating against Leeds United, after making 13 clearances, the most of any player.

The £145k-per-week defender did struggle at times, however, putting in a particularly disappointing performance in the 2-2 draw against Manchester United in April, winning just one of the eight duels he contested.

A fee of £8.6m is hardly going to break the bank for Tottenham, so Lenglet is certainly worth bringing back to the club as a depth option, but Postecoglou will be hoping the centre-back can become more consistent in his second season in the Premier League.