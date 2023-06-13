Tottenham Hotspur are set for talks with Barcelona regarding a summer move for defender Clement Lenglet, according to reports from Spain.

Is Clement Lenglet joining Tottenham?

Considering Barcelona were willing to loan Lenglet out to Tottenham for the 2022-23 campaign, and they went on to win La Liga in his absence, conceding just 20 goals in the process, it is no real wonder they are keen to ship him out this summer.

The Spanish champions have identified the Frenchman as a player they are willing to sell, potentially opening the door for a permanent switch to north London, and there have been reports he could go for as little as €6m (£5.1m).

If the centre-back were to return to Barca, his £145k-per-week wages would reportedly make him one of the highest earners in the squad, meaning they could let him go for lower than he is worth, in order to get him off the wage bill.

According to a report from Mundo Deportivo, Tottenham have already made contact with Barca to discuss the exact terms of a deal, and the La Liga club want to resolve the situation this week, with more talks pencilled in.

Contrary to previous reports, Spurs would reportedly be willing to pay between €10m - €15m (£8.6m - £12.9m) for the 27-year-old, with the fee needing to be negotiated, as there was no purchase option included in last summer's loan deal.

Should Tottenham sign Lenglet?

As a collective, Tottenham had a very disappointing 2022-23 campaign, finishing in eighth place, and Lenglet could perhaps be criticised for the part he played, with the Lilywhites shipping 63 goals, the sixth-highest total in the top flight.

The France international made a total of 26 appearances in the Premier League, by and large managing to hold down a regular place in the starting XI, and it would be fair to say he had a mixed season on loan in north London.

In August, the centre-back was hailed as "outstanding" by members of the media, however he also put in some subpar performances later in the campaign, receiving the lowest Sofascore match rating of any player against Manchester United in April.

That said, if Tottenham are able to do a deal for £5.1m, as previously suggested, Lenglet could be a solid signing, and he may be able to kick on now that he has a season in the Premier League under his belt.