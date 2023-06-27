Tottenham Hotspur are set to hold talks with Barcelona "in the next few days", with a view to signing Clement Lenglet on a permanent deal, according to journalist Rudy Galetti.

Is Clement Lenglet signing for Tottenham?

Daniel Levy appears to be closing in on a rather exciting signing in the form of James Maddison after successful talks, but that's not all that's going on as Spurs look to strengthen in another area this summer.

Tottenham have been negotiating a deal for Lenglet for quite some time now, with Barcelona recently proposing a swap deal including Giovani Lo Celso, who is not viewed as an "essential" player at N17.

However, Spurs were reportedly not keen on a deal of that nature, and they have instead come to the table with a bid of around €5m (£4.3m), with Barca hoping to have the transfer wrapped up by June 30th.

Not only are the La Liga club keen to conclude negotiations, the Lilywhites are also hoping for progress to be made in the near future, or they may end up moving on to other targets.

In an interview with GiveMeSport, Galetti confirmed Tottenham may consider alternative options at centre-back, should the upcoming discussions not prove to be worthwhile, saying:

"The talks will also continue in the next few days, even if Tottenham Hotspur have no intention of holding long negotiation as they do have other possible names on their list of centre-backs."

Should Tottenham sign Lenglet?

The Frenchman had a mixed season on loan last season, having been hailed as "outstanding" by members of the media early on in the campaign, after making three clearances and blocking one shot in a 2-1 victory against Fulham.

As the season went on, however, the 28-year-old did put in some very poor performances, receiving a 4.6 match rating in the 4-2 loss against Manchester City in January, after making an error that led to a goal.

That said, the former Sevilla man is a vastly experienced player at the top level, making a total of 50 appearances in the Champions League, while he has also received 15 caps for France.

If Spurs are able to sign Lenglet for a fee of just £4.3m, then he could be a solid addition to the squad, at least as a back-up option, however they should not be held to ransom by Barca if they demand a higher fee.

There are plenty of alternative options available, including Fulham's Tosin Adarabioyo, who may also be available for a cut-price fee this summer, having recently made it clear he wants to leave, while Edmond Tapsoba at the "top of the list" of targets.