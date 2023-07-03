Tottenham Hotspur are trying to pressure Barcelona into agreeing to sell Clement Lenglet for free this summer, according to reports from Spain.

Are Tottenham signing Clement Lenglet?

Tottenham's pursuit of Lenglet has been ongoing for quite some time now, with a report from SPORT claiming he will be available for just €10m (£9m) plus bonuses this summer, as a result of Barcelona's desire to get him off their wage bill.

The same report details that an agreement in principle has been reached between Spurs and the Frenchman, who is keen to join on a three-year deal, however there has not been much progress in the past week.

That may be because the Lilywhites are now trying to pressure Barca into selling the 28-year-old on a free transfer, as reported by Spanish outlet AS (via Sport Witness).

Tottenham are well aware of the La Liga club's eagerness to part ways with the Frenchman, as a result of his big wages, with Capology reporting that he currently earns £145k-per-week.

As such, Spurs are being patient in their pursuit of the centre-back, knowing that Barca may have to agree to sell him on a free transfer later in the window.

The Blaugrana have already had to terminate one player's contract this summer, with Samuel Umtiti being released from his deal three years early, and Daniel Levy is now waiting for the same thing to happen to Lenglet.

Will Lenglet leave Barcelona?

Barca releasing Umtiti shows they are willing to take bold steps to reduce their wage bill, and it is clear that Lenglet is no longer in the plans at the Camp Nou, so it would not be a surprise if they take similar action.

While the France international did not set the world alight during his first season in north London, recording an average Sofascore rating of 6.65, there is plenty of evidence he could be a solid back-up option.

Lauded as "brilliant" by members of the media, the former Sevilla man did put in some impressive performances in a Tottenham shirt, particularly against AC Milan in the Champions League, making two tackles, two interceptions and winning six duels.

Now that he has his first season in the Premier League under his belt, Lenglet could kick on and establish himself as a key first-team player next season, and if Spurs are able to sign him on a free, he would be a very low-risk signing.