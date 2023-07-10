Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing Barcelona's Clement Lenglet, with the defender now waiting for the move to be completed, however the deal is set to "take a little longer", according to recent reports from Spain.

What's the latest Tottenham transfer news?

Tottenham are set to continue talks over Edmond Tapsoba and Micky van de Ven week, with the former now considered Ange Postecoglou's "top target", although journalist Alasdair Gold stresses that he could end up costing as much as £50m.

With such an expensive deal in the works, Spurs may be keen to bolster their defensive ranks with a cheaper option, and it has recently been reported they are now trying to sign Clement Lenglet for free.

Barcelona are keen to get the £145k-per-week earner off the wage bill at Camp Nou, and the Lilywhites have realised that if they are patient in their pursuit of the defender, his current club may be forced to sell him for nothing.

As such, there has been a slight delay in getting a deal for the Frenchman over the line, despite an agreement in principle over personal terms having already been agreed.

There has now been a new update on Tottenham's interest in the Barcelona ace, with reports from Spain detailing that the move is "still pending", with the player himself "waiting" for a deal to be struck to finally confirm the move (via Sport Witness).

Although the 28-year-old is not a part of Barca manager Xavi's plans next season, he is set to resume training with the Barca squad today, while he patienly waits for the terms of the deal to be agreed.

However, the move may not be completed any time soon, as the report claims that it could "take a little longer", with no reason for the delay provided.

Is Clement Lenglet a good signing?

Tottenham's move for the France international has been dragging on for quite some time now, with seemingly very little progress being made, but it is clear that Postecoglou still remains keen on bringing him back to north London.

Despite being hailed as "outstanding" by members of the media during the early stages of the season, the former Sevilla man had a mixed first campaign in the Premier League, averaging just a 6.65 Sofascore match rating, the 20th-highest figure in the squad.

There are aspects of the centre-back's game that are impressive, ranking in the 94th percentile for progressive passes and 77th percentile for tackles per 90 over the past year, when compared to his positional peers.

As such, a move for Lenglet is definitely worth pursuing, however he should not be viewed as anything more than a back-up option for Postecoglou next season, given his uninspiring first season at Tottenham.

Cristian Romero will seemingly soon have a new partner at the back, amid the ongoing talks over deals for Van de Ven and Tapsoba, and the latter has averaged more interceptions, blocks, clearances and aerials won per 90 than Lenglet over the course of the past year.