Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero was criticised by BBC Radio 5 Live's Chris Waddle for his performance against Newcastle United on Sunday afternoon.

Who was to blame for Tottenham's defeat at Newcastle?

It was an afternoon to forget for Tottenham, suffering a heavy 6-1 defeat at St. James' Park, having conceded five goals in the opening 25 minutes, in a result that has seriously dented their hopes of finishing in the Premier League top four.

Cristian Stellini's set-up was "disastrous", according to Jack Pitt-Brooke, however the journalist also expressed the view that the result is the culmination of over four years of bad decisions, which stem from chairman Daniel Levy. Of course, the players have to be held accountable as well, and Waddle was left particularly fuming with Romero's performance.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Commentary, the former Spurs man criticised the defender for his lack of effort, saying: "Romero, World Cup winner? He's turned up today, I don't know what head he's got on, I don't know who he thinks he is."

How did Romero play against Newcastle?

Waddle was not the only member of the media to lambast the Argentine for his poor performance, with Gary Neville taking to Twitter during the game to label his defending "shocking".

None of the Tottenham back four covered themselves in glory, however Sofascore ranked the 24-year-old as their worst-performing outfield player on the pitch, with a match rating of just 5.7, having made one error that led to a shot, while also winning just one of the five duels he contested.

In fairness, it was a rare bad day at the office for the £165k-per-week centre-back, who is normally among Spurs' most consistent performers in the Premier League, but the very poor team display was yet another clear indication the club will need to bring in multiple new defenders this summer.

The Lilywhites have now conceded 51 goals, the sixth-highest total of any side in the league, so it is no wonder they are running the rule over new centre-backs, with Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi, and Eintracht Frankfurt's Evan Ndicka both being targeted.