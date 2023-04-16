Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy "has to take a lot of the blame" for the club's failure this season, according to journalist Kevin Palmer.

Will Tottenham Hotspur finish in the top four?

After a shocking 3-2 defeat at home to Bournemouth on Saturday, Tottenham now have a lot of work to do if they are to stand any chance of finishing in the top four, currently sitting three points behind fourth-place Manchester United, having played two more games.

Not only have Spurs struggled in the Premier League, but they have also failed to compete in any of the cup competitions this season, crashing out of the FA Cup against Sheffield United, and losing in the Champions League round of 16 against AC Milan.

Interim head coach Cristian Stellini has stated individual errors have been the cause of the Lilywhites' problems in recent weeks, but the club's chairman has also come into the firing line for some of his key decisions.

Taking to Twitter, Kevin Palmer made it clear that he thinks a lot of Spurs' issues this season have been caused by Levy's decision-making.

The journalist said: "Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy had a chance to revive their season and bring in a new manager... Instead, he saved a few quid, left a novice coach in charge and now their season is over. Not for the first time, Levy has to take a lot of the blame for their latest failure."

Is Daniel Levy to blame for Tottenham's problems?

In fairness to the Tottenham chairman, Julian Nagelsmann, who is believed to be the club's top manager target, does not want to accept another job until the end of the season, and it's understandable he would rather wait for the right coach, rather than rushing in.

That said, it was a strange decision to keep Stellini at the club, with journalist Hunter Godson stating: "I’m not sure what Levy was expecting to happen by keeping Stellini and playing the exact same style of football that got Conte sacked. Maybe this is what he wanted? Maybe this is good?"

It would have made more sense to give Ryan Mason the job until the end of the season, as he is said to be close to Harry Kane, well-respected in the dressing room, and regarded as a potential future manager.

Levy's poor decision-making has almost certainly cost Spurs Champions League football, and it is now vital he gets the next appointment right in the summer.