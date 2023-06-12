Tottenham Hotspur are "on the verge" of agreeing contract terms with Brentford goalkeeper David Raya, following "positive talks", according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Which goalkeeper are Tottenham signing?

According to a report from earlier this month, Tottenham have made contact with Everton about a summer move for Jordan Pickford, however they may be put off by his high asking price, with the Toffees set to hold out for around £40m.

With Manchester United now readying a move for the England international, Spurs may be forced to move on to other targets, with the likes of Dean Henderson, Mike Maignan and Robert Sanchez previously being identified as potential options.

The same report outlines Raya as a target for the Lilywhites, and having held talks with Brentford about a summer move for the goalkeeper, Romano has now provided a new update, which indicates that a breakthrough has been made.

Taking to Twitter, the transfer expert claimed that a significant breakthrough has been made in talks with the Spaniard, however one potential obstacle is that Tottenham are unhappy with the fee being demanded by Brentford.

The Italian said: "Tottenham are now on the verge of reaching an agreement with David Raya on personal terms. Long term contract, almost agreed after positive talks.

"Raya, open to Spurs move but club to club talks will be crucial. £40m fee asked by Brentford, considered too high."

Is David Raya signing for Tottenham?

The 27-year-old has reportedly turned down two contract offers from Brentford, but he is settled in London, which could give Tottenham a major advantage in the race for his signature, despite the previous links to Manchester United.

Brentford reporter Jay Harris hailed the Barcelona-born shot-stopper last season, describing him as "incredible", while also claiming that he is "one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League".

With 154 saves to his name in the Premier League last season, the Brentford goalkeeper was ranked at the top of the charts, making ten more saves than any other player in the top flight, and he is also impressive with the ball at his feet.

Over the past year, the two-time Spain international has averaged 45.32 touches per 90, which places him in the 94th percentile compared to his positional peers, indicating his willingness to get involved in the play.

Even at £40m, Raya could be a fantastic signing for Tottenham, and it is exciting news that contract terms have almost been agreed.