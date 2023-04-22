Tottenham Hotspur should let Davinson Sanchez and Clement Lenglet leave the club this summer, but it would make sense to offer Eric Dier fresh terms, according to talkSPORT pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor.

What's the latest news involving Lenglet and Sanchez?

It appears as though Tottenham are keen on signing Lenglet on a permanent deal this summer, with Sport reporting they have entered negotiations with Barcelona, over a potential deal that could end up being worth €20m (£18m).

Sanchez will have one year left on his contract this summer, however it would not be a surprise if the defender left the club, as he is now open to an exit, having recently been booed by Spurs fans after being substituted in the 3-2 defeat against Bournemouth.

With it recently emerging the Lilywhites are set to offer Dier a new three-year contract, Alan Hutton indicated that fans will not be happy with the club's decision, however Agbonlahor believes he may be worth keeping, at least as a back-up option.

In an interview with Football Insider, the pundit said: “It’s a tough decision because he has some good games, but he is also capable of some really poor performances.

“It’s easy to see why Spurs fans want Dier, Sanchez and Lenglet out of the club. You can understand the frustration.

“But the club might not have the budget for two new centre-backs, so it might make sense to keep Dier on a new contract.

“But if you look at Arsenal with Gabriel and Saliba, and other teams with reliable centre-backs – you understand that frustration.

“He’s better than Sanchez and Lenglet, so you might look to keep Dier as a squad player and get rid of them – but they’ve got to sort out some new blood in defence this summer.”

Should Tottenham let Sanchez and Lenglet leave?

Tottenham have struggled considerably in a defensive sense this season, having conceded a total of 45 goals, so it is evident they will need to bring in some new options this summer, which means Sanchez and Lenglet should be allowed to leave.

It is strange that Spurs are in talks with Barcelona about Lenglet, as the Frenchman has been very unimpressive since arriving on loan, with Jamie O'Hara describing him as an "imposter" back in February.

Sanchez has also been way below par, which is indicated by the fact he has mainly been utilised as a substitute this season, despite the Lilywhites' issues in defence, making a total of just 15 Premier League appearances.

Although Dier has been criticised at times, he has averaged a 6.95 match rating in the top flight this term, which ties him with Cristian Romero as the joint-best performing defender at the club, and he should be kept as a back-up option next season.