Tottenham Hotspur have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Dean Henderson, as it is now becoming inevitable the Manchester United player will leave Old Trafford permanently this summer, according to a report from Football Insider.

Which goalkeepers could Tottenham sign this summer?

Tottenham have been linked with moves for a number of goalkeepers to replace Hugo Lloris, who is now 36-years-old, with journalist Alasdair Gold previously mentioning the likes of David Raya, Mike Maignan and Jan Oblak as potential options.

More recently, Spurs have held talks about signing Valencia's Giorgi Mamardashvili, although there may well be stiff competition for his signature this summer, with Chelsea and Manchester United also named as potential suitors.

Journalist Alex Crook has recently claimed Lloris is becoming a "big issue" for the Lilywhites, having been unimpressed by his "dreadful" performance against Newcastle United, and it appears likely a replacement will be brought in this summer,

As per a report from Football Insider, Tottenham have recently received a boost in their pursuit of Henderson, as he is desperate to play regularly, which means he is inevitably going to leave Man United in the summer.

The Red Devils are advancing in contract talks with David De Gea, and the Englishman has no intention of being a back-up option, meaning he is set to depart, with Nottingham Forest also poised to make an offer.

The goalkeeper has spent the current season on loan at Forest, and they will propose a permanent switch, should they avoid relegation from the Premier League, but a deal will not transpire if they finish in the bottom three, opening the door for a move to north London.

Should Tottenham sign Dean Henderson?

The Man United youth product has been blighted by injuries this season, missing the last 15 Premier League games, however whenever he has received regular game time, he has been a key player for the Tricky Trees.

With an average Sofascore match rating of 6.88, the £120k-per-week shot-stopper is among the best-performing players in Steve Cooper's squad, and he impressed in a match against Tottenham earlier in the campaign.

Although Spurs ran out 2-0 winners at the City Ground, the Whitehaven-born goalkeeper did not make things easy, saving a penalty from Harry Kane, and the striker described his compatriot's performance as "fantastic" after the match.

At 26-years-old, Henderson is still very young for a goalkeeper, so he has plenty of time to develop even further, and he would be an excellent signing for Tottenham.