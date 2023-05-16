Tottenham Hotspur are gathering information on FC Porto's Diogo Costa, having recently conducted a scouting mission to assess the goalkeeper, according to reports from Portugal.

What's the latest Tottenham transfer news?

Tottenham are keen to replace Lloris at the end of the season, having identified Gavin Bazunu as a potential replacement for the Frenchman, and they believe £15m could now be enough to land the Southampton shot-stopper.

Another option for Spurs between the sticks is Valencia's Giorgi Mamardashvili, although they are not the only Premier League club in the race for his signature, with Aston Villa also being named as potential suitors.

Villa may be in the market for a new goalkeeper as Emiliano Martinez could be on the move this summer, having recently been linked with a move to north London, with Chelsea and Manchester United also in the race for the Argentine.

According to reports from Portugal (via Sport Witness), Costa is also attracting the interest of a number of top clubs from across Europe, with Man United, Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham linked with a move for the FC Porto goalkeeper.

Spurs are said to be gathering information on the 23-year-old, having sent a scout to watch him in the match between Porto and Casa Pia at the weekend.

The report claims that the Portuguese goalkeeper, who has a €75m (£65m) release clause, put in an impressive performance, making several good saves while being watched by scouts from several big European teams.

Should Tottenham sign Diogo Costa?

With Lloris now 36-years-old, the Lilywhites need to think about bringing in a new long-term replacement, and the Portugal international could be a fantastic purchase, given just how impressive he has been over the course of the past year.

The Switzerland-born shot-stopper has recorded a vastly superior save percentage, when compared to Lloris, saving 77% of the shot he has faced per 90, while he is also far more comfortable in possession, averaging 40.52 touches per 90.

Journalist Karan Tejwani has lauded the 6 foot 3 colossus as "absolutely sensational", also praising his "incredible" record of saving penalties, having stopped nine, and one in each of his last three Champions League games at the time of writing.

Given that he is just 23-years-old, Costa could prove to be an excellent long-term replacement for Lloris, and Tottenham should undoubtedly look to sign him this summer, as his performances merit paying the £65m price tag.