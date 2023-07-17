Tottenham Hotspur have now "targeted" Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic as an "ideal replacement" for Harry Kane, and they have already started to sound out a potential deal, according to journalist Rudy Galetti.

Is Harry Kane leaving Tottenham?

Transfer expert Graeme Bailey has indicated that Tottenham are willing to pull out all the stops to keep Kane in north London, with the club willing to make him the highest-paid player by offering him a deal worth around £400k-per-week.

However, the talisman is yet to put pen to paper on a new contract to extend his stay beyond the end of next summer, and rumours about his future continue to swirl, with German champions Bayern Munich very much interested in signing him.

Bayern's honorary president, Uli Hoeness, is confident the Bundesliga club will buy the striker this summer, as he has signalled he wants the move, however Paris Saint-Germain are also now emerging as potential suitors.

Unlike two summers ago, when the England captain expressed his interest in joining Manchester City, he will not push to leave N17 this summer, but he is keeping his options open, amid interest from Bayern Munich.

PSG are willing to make a formal approach for the 29-year-old, but only if he changes his stance and makes it clear he is willing to leave Spurs, and now the club are starting to run the rule over potential replacements.

One such player is Vlahovic, with Galetti now reporting the Lilywhites have taken "the first steps" to sound out a potential deal, and to better understand the Serbian's current situation at Juventus.

With the possible departure of Kane, Tottenham have now targeted the 23-year-old as he is viewed as the "ideal replacement", presumably by new manager Ange Postecoglou.

They will have to hijack the deal from PSG however, as Galetti has since claimed the French giants have already agreed an €11m (£9.4m) per year salary with the player - though he reaffirms there is still competition from Spurs.

How much would Dusan Vlahovic cost?

The striker would not come cheap, as transfer insider Dean Jones has reported that he could cost as much as £70m, while there is also the small matter of offering him a suitable wage package.

In his current deal, the Serbia international brings home £216k-per-week, meaning Tottenham would probably have to be willing to make him one of their top earners to bring him to N17 this summer.

Despite being hailed as an "absolute monster" by members of the media, the Juventus striker has not been at his best over the past year, averaging just 0.35 penalty goals per 90, compared to 0.55 from Kane during the same time period.

However, at 23-years-old, Vlahovic is still very young, and he has previously demonstrated he is capable of finding the back of the net on a regular basis, scoring 38 goals in 58 Serie A games across the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons.

Tottenham will be hoping that Kane decides to commit his long-term future to the club, but if he is tempted by a move to Bayern or PSG, then they may have already found a brilliant replacement.