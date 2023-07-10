Tottenham Hotspur are now ready to make their first offer for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, who is also being targeted by Premier League rivals Manchester United and Chelsea, according to a recent report from Italy.

Is Harry Kane leaving Tottenham?

Tottenham have now offered striker Harry Kane a massive new contract, with chairman Daniel Levy looking to bring the transfer saga involving the 29-year-old to an end, however he has made no immediate decision on his future.

Bayern Munich remain in the hunt for the England captain, having recently submitted an offer of £70m plus add-ons, but Levy is expected to stand firm unless a £100m package is tabled, meaning the German side are still some way off in their valuation.

While no Spurs fan will want to see Kane leave this summer, the club have started to identify some potential options to replace him, with Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins previously being named as one of the targets.

Celtic star Kyogo Furuhashi was also linked with a move to north London, however he has now put pen to paper on a new four-year contract at Parkhead, which indicates he will not be reuniting with former manager Ange Postecoglou.

Vlahovic is also a target for the Lilywhites, with a report from Sport Mediaset (via Sport Witness) detailing that they are now ready to make an initial bid of at least €65m (£56m) for the striker, a figure that would make Juventus consider selling him.

However, there will be fierce competition for the Serbian's signature, with Chelsea and Man United also "at the window", ready to make an offer of their own this summer.

Sport Witness also relay a report from Il Giornale, which suggests Juventus are set to hold out for a fee of €80m (£68m), so Spurs may be some way below the asking price at present.

It is clear that the Italian club would be willing to sanction the 23-year-old's departure for the right price, with 90min reporting manager Max Allegri has given his blessing to sell him this summer, after he handed in a transfer request in June.

How many goals has Dusan Vlahovic scored?

The former Fiorentina man has an impressive goal record at both club and international level, scoring 75 goals in 198 games across spells with Partizan Belgrade, Fiorentina and Juventus, while also picking up 12 in 21 for national side Serbia.

Sports journalist Siavoush Fallahi hailed the 6 foot 3 striker in September last season, however he also indicated he is not being used correctly at the Allianz Stadium, saying: "Vlahovic is a beast. Half chance, wrong foot, against two and scores. Offside but insane how little allegri-ball is serving a world class striker. He’s like an animal in a cage."

It is no wonder the Juventus marksman wants to leave, but there are doubts about whether he is a necessary signing for Tottenham, if Kane remains at the club this summer.

Vlahovic is unlikely to want to play second fiddle, and he will not come cheap, with Juventus holding out for £68m, so Tottenham should only target the forward if Kane departs.