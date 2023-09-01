Tottenham Hotspur are now considering a move for Crystal Palace Eberechi Eze, with journalist Miguel Delaney recently taking to X to provide an update on their pursuit of the winger.

What's the latest Tottenham transfer news?

As we approach the closing stages of the summer transfer window, Spurs could have a very lively deadline day, with bringing in additional attacking reinforcements still on the agenda for Ange Postecoglou, and Brennan Johnson remains a target.

Talks are ongoing with Nottingham Forest, but Delaney has now revealed the deal is expected to "go very late", and it may not get done at all, as the two clubs are still some way apart in terms of agreeing a fee.

Spurs are around £10m off Forest's valuation, which is thought to be around £40m, with Brentford also in the race for the Welshman's signature, although his first choice would be to move to north London.

In the same report, it is detailed that the deal to sign Barcelona's Ansu Fati has now broken down, with the winger now set to join Brighton & Hove Albion, meaning the Lilywhites will have to turn their attentions to other targets, and Eze has emerged as an option.

In an update on X, Delaney has claimed that a deal for Johnson is "still way off", meaning Eze is being "considered", but Crystal Palace's valuation is likely to be an issue, as it is expected to be too high.

Writing for The Independent, the journalist has now claimed that Palace's asking price could be well over £60m, which is why a move for Fati was being considered, although that deal is now off the cards.

On the final day of the summer transfer window, Postecoglou's main aim will be to bring in another wide forward, and he could potentially bring in another full-back, should the right player become available.

How many goals has Eberechi Eze scored?

Throughout his professional career up to this point, the 25-year-old has scored a total of 40 goals in 231 appearances, during which time he has also amassed 26 assists, and the 2022-23 campaign was by far his most impressive season to date.

Such is the London-born attacker's importance to Palace, he featured in every single Premier League game over the course of the season, reaching double figures for top-flight goals for the first time in his career, indicating he could now be ready to kick on at a top club.

Hailed as "fantastic" by members of the media, the Palace star has also been lauded by Roy Hodgson for the work he does tracking back, with his manager saying:

"I don't think you could fault him in any way; I don't think you could fault his defensive work – certainly couldn't fault anything he did on the ball, and of course the goal for me was the icing on the cake."

That said, an asking price of £60m is likely to be prohibitive for Tottenham, so they may be better off trying to negotiate a lower fee for Johnson, with Forest seemingly more open to a sale than Palace.