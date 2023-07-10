Tottenham Hotspur are set to holds more talks with Bayer Leverkusen this week over a deal for Edmond Tapsoba, with the centre-back now viewed as their "top target", according to a new update from transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Who are Tottenham signing this summer?

Tottenham are still in the process of completing a deal for Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet, with Barca chief Joan Laporta expecting the two clubs to strike an agreement, following an agreement in principle being reached on personal terms.

Fulham's Tosin Adarabioyo and Wolfsburg's Micky van de Ven remain the other key targets for Spurs in the centre of defence, with a deal for the latter player currently being worked on, and they are set to make a decision about whether to sign him or Tapsoba.

Fabrizio Romano claims the Leverkusen star has "always been" the Lilywhites' "top target" in that area of the pitch, but they may decide to pursue a move for the Wolfsburg star instead, depending on the financial package required to sign the Burkina Faso international.

Now, the transfer expert has taken to Twitter to offer a new update on their pursuit of Taspoba, which indicates that an opening offer could be on its way after more talks in the coming week: "Tottenham are still considering Edmond Tapsoba as top target but no official bid yet — while talks will continue for both Tapsoba and van de Ven this week."

"Final decision on new CB will depend also on asking price/negotiations with Leverkusen and Wolfsburg."

How good is Edmond Tapsoba?

The Burkina Faso international is very confident in possession of the ball, ranking in the 90th percentile for passes attempted per 90 over the past year, when compared to his positional peers, while also placing in the 92nd percentile for progressive carries.

In the Bundesliga last season, the 24-year-old averaged a Sofascore match rating of 6.88, the highest figure of any defender in the Leverkusen squad, and he had the best defensive duel rate of any Bundesliga player, winning 75.5% of the battles he contested.

Not only is the Leverkusen star solid at the back, the German side's managing director, Simon Rolfes has praised his ability on the front foot, saying: "Edmond Tapsoba was a regular first choice at Guimaraes at the age of 20 and in addition to his defensive ability, he’s also dangerous in front of goal".

Standing at 6 foot 3, the £52k-per-week defender is sure to be a threat aerially in the box from corners, and he has previously demonstrated his attacking prowess by scoring eight goals and registering one assist in 32 appearances for Guimaraes.

Although he is expected to cost more than Van de Ven, with some reports indicating Leverkusen could hold out for £50m, Tapsoba's performances in the Bundesliga last season indicate he would be worth it.

Having already strengthened considerably in attacking areas, signing Dejan Kulusevski and James Maddison, Tottenham's main priority should now be a defender, as they must make sure to rectify their terrible defensive record from last season.