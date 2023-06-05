Tottenham Hotspur have "sent their scouts" to watch Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Edmond Tapsoba, however there are "several" clubs interested in his signature, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

What's the latest Tottenham transfer news?

Tottenham are set to battle north London rivals Arsenal for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi this summer, as per the Evening Standard, with Clement Lenglet set to return to Barcelona, and Davinson Sanchez facing an uncertain future.

In recent days, it has emerged that Spurs are also keen on bringing in Leverkusen's Jonathan Tah, who has a €18m (£15.5m) release clause, which would need to be activated before the beginning of July.

Tah is not the only Leverkusen defender the Lilywhites have set their sights on, however, as Romano has recently told GiveMeSport that they hold an interest in Tapsoba, who is also a target for Arsenal.

The transfer expert details that a number of teams are interested in the defender, while he also claims his big price tag could also be a stumbling block for Tottenham, saying: I think it will be a tough race and situation because several clubs are interested. Also, Tottenham sent their scouts, and there is interest in Tapsoba. But also, because Bayer Leverkusen will only let him go for big money, more than €50m-€55m (£43m-£47m).”

Who is Edmond Tapsoba?

Tapsoba has made a total of 137 appearances for Bayer Leverkusen since transferring to the German club in January 2020, and he played a vital role in the Bundesliga this season, missing just one game.

The Burkina Faso international has established himself as a key first-team player for the German side, commonly playing alongside Tah at the back, and considering Spurs are weighing up a move for both players, it is worthwhile to compare them.

Over the past year, the 6 foot 4 giant has averaged more tackles and blocks per 90 than his teammate, however he ranks lower for interceptions and aerials won during the same timeframe.

Not only that, but there is very little separating the two players, in terms of their average WhoScored match rating this season, indicating they are similar in quality, but Tah will be available for a fraction of the price, so he could well be the better purchase.

Despite Tapsoba being lauded as "solid as a rock" by football scout Jacek Kulig, if Tottenham are to make a move for any Bayer Leverkusen player this summer, it should be Jonathan Tah.