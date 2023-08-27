Highlights Tottenham have received an update on their pursuit of Edmond Tapsoba.

Tapsoba, although possessing potential, has not yet proven himself as a consistent performer at the highest level.

Spurs have a number of other potential targets for their defence, including Perr Schuurs, Clement Lenglet, and Tosin Adarabioyo.

Tottenham Hotspur have now been provided with a significant update on their pursuit of Bayer Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba...

Are Tottenham signing a defender?

Ahead of the September 1st transfer deadline, Spurs are still looking to sign a new defender, and Football London have recently given an overview of their potential targets, with Torino's Perr Schuurs still an option, but there will be competition.

Both Arsenal and Liverpool are also interested in the Dutchman, who could cost as much as £35m, although the Italian club would be willing to start negotiations at €20m - €25m (£17m - £21.3m), indicating he could end up being a low-cost signing.

Clement Lenglet and Tosin Adarabioyo are mentioned in the report, with Spurs recently opening talks with Fulham over a move for Adarabioyo, which could end up being a swap deal, with Eric Dier heading to Craven Cottage.

Tapsoba is also named as a potential target, with the report claiming the Burkina Faso international could come in to challenge Cristian Romero for a starting spot, given that he is right-footed, but there has now been an indication he could remain in Germany.

According to a report from Football Insider, the Lilywhites have now cooled their interest in the Leverkusen defender, having been told that he will cost £50m, which is deemed to be a "prohibitive" amount.

As such, the centre-back is unlikely to be on the move before the transfer window slams shut, meaning Tottenham and Newcastle United, who have been widely linked with a move, are now set to miss out on his signature.

Leverkusen are in a strong position to demand a big fee for their star defender, having already raised money by selling Sardar Azmoun and Moussa Diaby this summer, indicating they will hold out for £50m.

Although Spurs are set to miss out on the 24-year-old, they are still ready to swoop for another centre-back, and Adarabioyo has been one of their long-term targets.

How good is Edmond Tapsoba?

Although he is comfortable in possession of the ball, ranking in the 97th percentile for successful take-ons, and the 93rd percentile for progressive carries per 90 over the past year, the Leverkusen star is yet to prove he would be worth a £50m outlay.

Former Leverkusen sporting director Rudi Voller has lauded the 6 foot 4 centre-back as "dangerous in front of goal", while also claiming he has "really big potential", but he has not been a consistent performer at the highest level.

The former Guimaraes man does not particularly excel on any defensive metric, placing in the 39th percentile for aerials won, despite his height, and the 38th percentile for interceptions, when compared to his positional peers.

Tapsoba is still only 24 years of age, so he could easily develop into a top defender, having been a regular for Leverkusen over the past few seasons, making 33 Bundesliga appearances last term.

However, it may not be overly disappointing that Tottenham are set to miss out on the 36-time Burkina Faso international, particularly considering they have a whole host of other targets, including the likes oof Schuurs, Lenglet and Adarabioyo.