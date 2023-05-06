Tottenham Hotspur's decision to offer a new contract to Eric Dier has been criticised by talkSPORT pundit Gabby Agbonlahor, in a recent interview with Football Insider.

What's the latest Tottenham transfer news?

According to a report from Football Insider, Tottenham have opened talks with Dier about a new contract, and the club are keen to finalise a new three-year deal with the defender soon, regardless of who they appoint as their new manager.

Not only are Spurs keen to tie Dier down to a new deal, they are determined to sign Barcelona loanee Clement Lenglet on a permanent basis, and negotiations have already begun, with the Spanish club keen to hold out for €15m (£13.3m).

The Lilywhites have also been linked to Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, with reports indicating they are one of the front-runners for the centre-back's signature, and Agbonlahor believes he would be a very good addition to the squad.

However, in an interview with Football Insider, the pundit is very critical of the decision to offer Dier a new deal, while he also indicates Lenglet should not be signed permanently, saying:

“Eric Dier, I don’t understand why there are talks over a new contract for him.

“Romero is the sort of player who would be on his last chance with me if I was manager. He just wants to kick everyone. He knows he’s going to get sent off, but still does it.

“I think Spurs need three centre-backs.

“Guehi can be one of them, but I’d go out and get more. Lenglet and Ben Davies are not good enough either.

Should Eric Dier be offered a new deal?

Tottenham have a very poor defensive record this season, so it is very surprising they are so eager to keep hold of their current options at centre-back, with Dier "nowhere near the required level", according to journalist Ryan Taylor.

While the decision to offer the £85k-per-week defender fresh terms is unusual, it is even more alarming Spurs are willing to bring Lenglet to the club on a permanent basis, given that he is one of the club's worst-performing players, according to Sofascore.

Even Cristian Romero has been criticised in recent weeks, so it is evident the Lilywhites will need to bolster their defensive options in the summer, with Guehi emerging as a solid potential option.

At 22-year-old, the Palace defender is at the right age to be a long-term success with Tottenham, and he has been hailed as "genuinely exceptional" by members of the media.