Tottenham Hotspur defender Eric Dier was slammed during his side's 2-1 victory against Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League this afternoon.

What was the Tottenham vs Brighton result?

Tottenham defeated Brighton 2-1 this afternoon, with Heung-min Son and Harry Kane getting on the scoresheet once again, however it could have been a very different game, given that the visitors had two goals disallowed.

There were audible boos for Dier just six minutes into the game, having opted to play a backwards pass, and things went from bad to worse.

Indeed, the Englishman also nearly gifted Brighton one of their disallowed goals after giving away possession early in the first half - but luckily for Dier - the strike was ruled out through VAR.

Football writer Andrew Gaffney, commenting on the player's display, slammed Dier - saying: "It's sad to see but Eric Dier is terrible, man."

Should Tottenham consider signing a replacement in the summer?

The 29-year-old has impressed at times during this campaign, notably putting in a very solid performance against Chelsea in the 2-0 victory at the end of February, receiving the highest Sofascore rating of any player, after bagging an assist.

However, the England international has not performed at that level regularly enough, and it was another disappointing display overall this afternoon - having given the ball away in the build-up to a Brighton goal that was disallowed by the barest of margins.

That was not the only time the Spurs man was caught lacking in possession, giving the ball away nine times, more than any other centre-back that started the match. Dier also won just 33% of his overall duels and ranked among Tottenham's worst-performing starters.

As such, whoever the next Spurs manager is will undoubtedly need to look at strengthening his defensive options in the summer, with Napoli's Kim Min-jae being considered as a potential target, having been branded the "best defender in the world" earlier this season.