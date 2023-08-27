Tottenham Hotspur are now eyeing a move for Brighton & Hove Albion striker Evan Ferguson as a long-term Harry Kane replacement, and a new report has revealed how much they may have to pay for him...

What's the latest Tottenham transfer news?

The search for a new striker has continued into the final week of the summer transfer window, with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano detailing that Lille's Jonathan David is of interest, although the Canada international could cost as much as €60m (£51.5m).

However, having raised £100m by selling Kane to Bayern Munich, Spurs are ready to spend big on a new striker, with a "huge" sum being set aside, meaning a move for David could be a real possibility, but they still have a number of other options in mind.

The Lilywhites are also still in the hunt for FC Porto striker Mehdi Taremi, who could be a low-cost alternative to David, given that he may be available for as little as €25m (£21.4m), but they could face competition from AC Milan, with the Italian club already having one bid knocked back.

However, Taremi is 31 years of age, and therefore unlikely to fill the void left by Kane for too long, but a new report from talkSPORT has indicated that Ferguson is viewed as a long-term replacement for the England captain, even though he will not come cheap.

Brighton could hold out for more than £115m for the striker, as they value him even more highly than Moises Caicedo, who they recently sold to Chelsea, and he is contracted for the long-term future, having put pen to paper on a five-year deal back in April of this year.

Ange Postecoglou is said to be a big admirer of the Irishman, but Tottenham are yet to make a concrete move, as they know that Brighton are determined to keep hold of him, given the promising start he has made to life in the Premier League.

How good is Evan Ferguson?

If the 19-year-old continues his current trajectory, there is a real possibility he could be a suitable replacement for Kane, having made a flying start to his Premier League career, scoring six goals in 19 top-flight games last season, while also amassing four in cup competitions.

The Ireland international is already off the mark this season, and he has also scored two goals in six appearances for his country, who will be very excited by the prospect of having a youngster of his calibre coming through the ranks.

Such is the starlet's potential, football talent scout Jacek Kulig has hailed him as being "one of the best young 9s in world football", while also dubbing him "incredibly prolific", which likens him to Kane, who scored a spectacular 30 league goals last season.

Given that Brighton have no reason to sell Ferguson in the immediate future, and they are holding out for over £115m, it does not seem likely that Spurs won't pursue a move anytime soon, but they should undoubtedly keep him on the shortlist for the future.