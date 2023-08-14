Highlights Tottenham have enquired about the availability of Evan Ferguson, and a report has revealed whether he is gettable this summer.

Ferguson is already making a name for himself, scoring goals and showing potential to become a top Premier League player.

Ferguson is tied down to a long-term contract with Brighton.

Tottenham Hotspur have recently made an enquiry about the availability of Evan Ferguson, and a new report has detailed whether Brighton & Hove Albion would be willing to sell the striker.

What's the latest Tottenham transfer news?

After Harry Kane's £100m move to Bayern Munich, Ange Postecoglou will now have to work on signing a replacement during the latter stages of the summer transfer window, and contact has already been made with Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku.

Although he would prefer to move abroad, a deal for Lukaku is a real possibility, with the Blues said to be holding out for a fee of €45m (£39m), amid interest from Italian giants Juventus.

In a recent report from TEAMtalk, it is detailed that Elye Wahi, Gift Orban and Jonathan David have all been linked in recent days, with Totttenham clearly keen on bringing in a young forward, and they have now made their first move for Ferguson.

TEAMtalk sources claim that Spurs have made an enquiry to see whether Brighton would be willing to sell the Irish striker this summer, with intermediaries making contact over his potential availability.

However, it will seemingly be a very difficult deal to orchestrate, as the Seagulls have no interest in selling the 18-year-old, who penned a long-term contract to commit his future to the club back in April.

The Lilywhites are doing their "due dilligence" on options, with just two weeks remaining to bring in a replacement for Kane, and their enquiry follows up a post from Gary Lineker on X, with the Match of the Day host urging his former club to make a move for Ferguson:

"Evan Ferguson scores in Fergie time. He’s a born goalscorer. If I was in charge of recruitment at @SpursOfficial I’d take a punt on him as Kane’s replacement. Apologies to @OfficialBHAFC fans."

How good is Evan Ferguson?

As highlighted by Lineker, the starlet is already off the mark in the Premier League this season, scoring Brighton's final goal in their comfortable 4-1 victory against Luton Town on Saturday afternoon.

The Republic of Ireland international burst onto the scene with the Seagulls last season, scoring ten goals in all competitions, despite being just 18-years-old, indicating he could go on to be a top Premier League player.

Sky Sports reporter Melissa Reddy has labelled the youngster a "potential £100m phenom", while Roberto De Zerbi clearly believes he has what it takes to go right to the very top, saying:

"He's already a great player, I think he will become one of the best players, the best strikers in the Premier League."

However, the Brighton forward is currently tied down to a £20k-per-week contract, which is not due to expire until June 2028, meaning his current club are under no pressure to sell him, and it appears as though Tottenham will miss out.

Ferguson could be a perfect replacement for Kane, having likened himself to the England captain because of the way he is able to drop into midfield, but Tottenham may have to turn their attentions to other options this summer.