Tottenham Hotspur have made contact with Eintracht Frankfurt defender Evan Ndicka about a summer move to north London, according to journalist Fabrice Hawkins.

What's the latest Tottenham transfer news?

Incoming Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou clearly has his sights set on a new defender, considering a €22m (£19m) bid has already been launched for Galatasaray defender Victor Nelsson, according to reports from Turkey.

However, with the Turkish side set to hold out for €25m (£21m), Spurs may choose to turn their attentions elsewhere, and they have been linked with a cut-price move for Leeds United's Robin Koch, following their relegation from the Premier League.

With Harry Maguire falling down the pecking order at Manchester United, the Lilywhites have registered their interest in the England international, and the Telegraph report he could also be available for a lower fee in the upcoming window.

Another player who wouldn't break the bank is outgoing Frankfurt defender Ndicka, whose contract with the Bundesliga club is set to expire at the end of the month, and he has attracted the interest of a number of potential suitors.

In a recent update on Twitter, RMC Sport journalist Hawkins confirmed that Tottenham have "had contacts" with the centre-back, however at the moment it appears as though he is more likely to move to Italy.

AC Milan have tabled a contract offer for the 23-year-old, but AS Roma are currently in the best position to win the race for his signature.

Who is Evan Ndicka?

The Paris-born defender came through the youth ranks at Auxerre, however he made just 16 appearances for the first team, before moving to Frankfurt ahead of the 2018-19 campaign, and he has since established himself as a key player.

In the 2021-22 Bundesliga season, the "towering" 6 foot 4 colossus, as dubbed by journalist Jacque Talbot, made 32 appearances, and he averaged a 7.12 match rating from Sofascore, the second-highest figure in the squad.

Although his form dipped slightly last season, the former Auxerre man has still managed to impress, ranking in the 83rd percentile for clearances per 90, as well as the 80th percentile for blocks in the past year, when compared to his positional peers.

It appears as though Roma are most likely to win the race for Ndicka, but he could be an excellent signing for Tottenham, should they make a late move, given his stellar defensive attributes, and the fact he is still only 23-years-old.