Tottenham Hotspur have set their sights on signing Eintracht Frankfurt defender Evan Ndicka and are set to make him a contract offer, according to a recent report from Football Insider.

Will Tottenham sign a defender this summer?

It appears likely that Tottenham will be in the market for a new defender in the summer, and it has been reported they are in talks with Barcelona about making Clement Lenglet's stay permanent, having recently advanced in negotiations.

Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi has also emerged as a potential target, although they are only willing to pay £45m for the defender, which is £20m below his valuation, while they are said to have lodged enquiries about Aymeric Laporte and Pau Torres.

Back in February, it was reported that Spurs are set to prioritise the signing of a left-sided defender this summer, and they now look to have identified a key target to strengthen in that area, as they are set to make a move for Ndicka.

According to a report from Football Insider, the 23-year-old is set to leave Frankfurt upon the expiration of his £12k-per-week contract this summer, potentially opening the door for a move to north London.

The Lilywhites are not the only Premier League club interested in signing the Frenchman, however, with Liverpool joining Spurs as the two sides who set to make a contract proposals at the end of the campaign.

The centre-back is said to fit the ideal profile for both Tottenham and Liverpool, particularly if the north London club are unable to agree terms with Barcelona for Lenglet.

Should Tottenham sign Evan Ndicka?

There are some indications the 6 foot 3 colossus would be a real improvement on Lenglet, given that he has averaged far more blocks, interceptions and aerials won per 90 than his compatriot over the course of the past year.

Not only that, but the Paris-born defender is also available on a free transfer, while the Barcelona loanee could set Spurs back around €14m (£12.5m) in the summer.

Ndicka is more competent defensively than Lenglet, and he is also solid in possession of the ball, having been hailed as "technically gifted" by former Frankfurt sporting director Fredi Bovic.

Spurs' defensive shortcomings have let them down on multiple occasions this season, failing to keep a clean sheet in their last six Premier League games, conceding three goals against both Southampton and Bournemouth.

As such, a new defender will undoubtedly be needed in the summer, and Ndicka would be a real upgrade on Lenglet.