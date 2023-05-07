Tottenham Hotspur have made an enquiry about how much Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessie would cost in the summer transfer window, according to reports from Spain.

Will Tottenham sign a midfielder this summer?

Tottenham are keen to strengthen the spine of the team this summer, with Football London reporting they may target a creative midfielder, given that they are still yet to bring in an adequate replacement for Christian Eriksen.

As such, Spurs could look at bringing in Leicester City's James Maddison, who has certainly been a creative force this season, registering eight assists in the Premier League, the sixth-highest total of any player.

In terms of options from further afield, the Lilywhites have made Rennes' Lovro Majer a priority target for the upcoming window, with the 25-year-old keen to leave in the summer, while they are also in the race for Celta Vigo's Gabri Veiga.

Veiga is not the only La Liga midfielder being eyed by Tottenham, as SPORT report they have now lodged an enquiry about how much it would take to prise Kessie away from Barcelona this summer.

It is detailed Barca are willing to let the midfielder leave, as they are looking to raise funds before June 30th, and they have set an asking price of €25m (£22m), amid interest from the likes of Inter Milan, and other unnamed Premier League clubs.

The 26-year-old is said to be attracted by a move to Inter, but the report does not specify whether he would be willing to make the switch to north London.

Should Tottenham sign Franck Kessie?

The Ivory Coast international has not managed to hold down a consistent place in the Barca starting XI this season, often being utilised as a substitute, however he may be a decent signing, if he is able to rediscover his form from his time with AC Milan.

In the 2020-21 Serie A season, the "sensational" maestro was particularly impressive, weighing in with 13 goals and six assists in 37 Serie A appearances, although he has never managed to hit those heights since, which may be a slight concern.

Furthermore, the central midfielder is not the most creative of players, which means he may not be exactly what Spurs are looking for at present, ranking in just the 42nd percentile for assists per 90, when compared to his positional peers in the past year.

Bringing in Kessie would undoubtedly be a big risk, and Tottenham would be better off pursuing a player like Maddison, given that the Leicester City has already proven himself in the Premier League over a number of years.