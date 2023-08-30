Tottenham Hotspur have now stepped up their pursuit of Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo, with a report revealing they could still beat AS Monaco to his signature...

Who are Tottenham signing this summer?

Tottenham are in the market for a new centre-back, with journalist Ben Jacobs recently telling GiveMeSport they still have a number of different targets, and their pursuit of Bayer Leverkusen's Edmond Tapsoba could go right down to the wire: "Schuurs has been discussed internally. Tapsoba is still another one to watch right until the end of the window as well.

"It'll be interesting to see with Postecoglou and centre-backs because Romero, who has huge potential but was a bit hit-and-miss last season, has developed a good partnership with van de Ven.

"In a back four, those two will be the starting centre-backs if everything goes according to plan. But, because Romero was a little bit inconsistent last season, maybe Postecoglou is looking for a little bit more depth, so that's the key consideration in all of this."

Spurs have also been engaged in a transfer tussle with Monaco over Adarabioyo for quite some time, with reports from earlier in the window claiming he would be keen on a move to north London this summer, and there is still every chance the deal could happen.

According to a report from The Daily Mail, the Lilywhites are now stepping up their pursuit of the centre-back, with talks currently ongoing, as they look to beat Monaco to his signature, but the French club are still very much in the race.

Fellow Ligue 1 side OGC Nice are also keeping tabs on the Englishman, although their interest does not seem advanced at this stage, with the report indicating he will either be on his way to Tottenham or Monaco before the September 1st deadline.

Having sold Harry Kane to Bayern Munich for £100m, Spurs are now willing to loosen the purse strings and back Ange Postecoglou, but it is unclear how much Fulham are set to demand for the defender.

Read The Latest Tottenham Transfer News HERE

Where is Tosin Adarabioyo from?

Born in Manchester, the Englishman came through the youth ranks at Manchester City, before making a name for himself in the EFL, across spells with Blackburn Rovers, West Bromwich Albion and Fulham, making 41 appearances in the 2021-22 Championship season.

During his time with Blackburn, the 25-year-old impressed Tony Mowbray considerably, with his former manager saying:

“Adarabioyo, in my opinion, he’s been very good for us. He’s still a young boy learning his trade in such a crucial position. He has wonderful attributes."

Since then, the 6 foot 4 colossus has gone on to establish himself in the Premier League, featuring 25 times for the Cottagers last season, being lauded as "quality on the ball" by manager Marco Silva after Fulham's 1-0 loss against West Ham United.

Adarabioyo has developed his game considerably over the past few seasons, working his way up the footballing pyramid, and he could be a solid addition to the Tottenham squad, at least as a back-up for the likes of Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven to begin with.