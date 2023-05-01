Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga this summer, but they will have to battle some of Europe's top clubs for his signature, according to a recent report from the Daily Mail.

Tottenham are keen on bringing in a new central midfielder this summer, and they have recently set their sights on signing Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White, having been impressed by his performances in the Premier League this season.

Another potential option in a more advanced role is RCD Mallorca's Kang-in Lee, with Spurs now leading the race for the 22-year-old, who could be available for less than his €30m (£26.5m) release clause in the summer.

The Lilywhites are ready to swoop for Fulham's Joao Palhinha, with Daniel Levy lining up an offer for the Portugal international, although Chelsea and Manchester United are also gearing up to make moves.

According to a report from the Daily Mail, there will also be stiff competition for Veiga's signature this summer, as the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester City, Liverpool and Tottenham are all battling to win the race for the midfielder.

The Celta Vigo star has a buy-out clause which is currently set at £35m, and former Brighton and Watford coach Oscar Garcia has tipped him to be a success, should he complete a move for England.

Garcia claims there are "similarities" between the 20-year-old and both Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard, while he also praises him for his "very good technique".

Lauded as "amazing" by football scout Jacek Kulig earlier this season, the Spaniard has been fantastic for Celta Vigo in La Liga this season, weighing in with nine goals and four assists, the second-highest amount of goal contributions in the squad.

The starlet is a real threat on the front foot, ranking in the 96th percentile for successful take-ons per 90 in the past year, when compared to his positional peers, and in the 95th for touches in the attacking penalty area.

Considering Rodrigo Bentancur is not expected to return until November at the earliest, the Lilywhites will need a fresh spark in the attacking midfield area, and Veiga is showing all the signs he could go on to be a top player.

That said, it may be very difficult for Spurs to win the race for his signature, given the level of interest from a number of clubs that will have Champions League football to offer next season.